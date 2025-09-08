'People are doing it for a reason, it's horrible what's happening' – Vuelta a España leader Jonas Vingegaard voices understanding for pro-Palestine protesters

Palestinian flags have been on display every day at the Vuelta, with some protesters attempting to disrupt the race

Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) has voiced his understanding of the continued pro-Palestine protests at the Vuelta a España, while admitting it is "a shame" that the race is being targeted, following several disruptions and riders being caused to crash on at least two occasions.

The race leader was asked, during his red jersey press conference, about how safe he felt in the peloton following stage 15, when protests – likely influenced by Israel-Premier Tech's participation in the race – continued on the roads from A Veiga to Monforte de Lemos.

At the start on Sunday, there was a significant section of protesters with Palestine flags and large banners opposing Israel's ongoing conflict in Gaza, and 300 metres from the finish line, a similarly large group of protesters was kept behind a double set of barriers with significant police presence.

The key moment, which Vingegaard was specifically asked to comment on, came when Movistar's Javier Romo crashed in the breakaway inside the final 60km, after a Guardia Civil officer ran across the road to prevent a man holding a Palestine flag from encroaching on the riders. While unaware of what events exactly occurred concerning Romo, Vingegaard did provide a comment on the ongoing situation at the Vuelta.

"No, we didn't hear anything, at least about what happened. We saw Javier coming back with the crash, but we didn't know exactly what happened to him," said Vingegaard.

"To be honest, I think we all feel with what's happening there, and I think all the people who are demonstrating – they are just searching for a way to get to the news.

"I think they think that it doesn't get attention enough, and they're really desperate, and that's why they do it. Of course, it's unfortunate that it has to happen here in the Vuelta, but I think they're just really desperate and they want it to have more attention."

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It echoed similar statements he'd made in his native Danish to TV2, speaking at the mixed zone in Monforte de Lemos, again, with understanding and consideration of the protesters' reasoning.

"In relation to all the talk about the protests and everything that has happened, I actually think that people are doing it for a reason. It's horrible what's currently happening, and I just think that those who are doing it want a voice, Vingegaard told TV2 Denmark.

"I think those protesting do so here because they need a forum to be heard. They want the media to allow them that possibility to be heard, so they do it here. Of course, in a way, it's a shame it happens exactly here [at the Vuelta], I think a lot of us [riders] think so, but again, I think they're just desperate to be heard."

Protests on Sunday followed Israel-Premier Tech being blocked during the time trial on stage 5, demonstrators running into the road and causing a crash on stage 10, stage 11 in the Basque Country being cancelled 3km from the line with no winner, the breakaway being blocked near the foot of the Angliru on stage 13 and multiple neutralised starts being delayed.

Protesters were out in the biggest numbers in Bilbao (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

After another day of disruptions, Vuelta a España organisers had to deny suggestions circulating that the race could finish a day earlier and that the Madrid stage on September 14 was at risk.

Following the neutralised 11th stage in Bilbao, where protests reached their high point at the Vuelta and forced organisers to end racing 3km from the finish, and Romo joining Simone Petilli (Intermarché-Wanty) on the list of riders who have crashed due to protests, Sunday's events drew a response and condemnation of the continued demonstrations from Vuelta race director Javier Guillén.

"During this Sunday's stage, a person was arrested for suddenly entering the road as cyclists passed by. This even forced a Guardia Civil officer to intervene to try to prevent this action, which, given the encroachment, resulted in the fall of Movistar rider Javier Romo," said Guillén in a statement released late on Sunday evening.

"It's obvious that this type of action cannot be tolerated; we're already seeing the consequences; it causes physical harm to the riders. This endangers the safety of the cyclists, but also the safety of the public and the person who caused it.

"That's why we have to call for these incidents to never happen again. We've seen what's happening and, of course, we once again express our recognition of everyone's right to peacefully demonstrate during the Vuelta. What we cannot do is allow this type of invasion or any other action that endangers the safety of cyclists, who only want to race and do so in absolutely normal conditions, and we're making every effort to ensure this is the case."

The Vuelta a España will continue with stage 16 on Tuesday, after the second rest day, as it heads into the final six stages and the finale in Madrid.

Subscribe to Cyclingnews for unlimited access to our 2025 Vuelta a España coverage. Our team of journalists are on the ground from the Italian Gran Partida through to Madrid, bringing you breaking news, analysis, and more, from every stage of the Grand Tour as it happens. Find out more.