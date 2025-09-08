'People are doing it for a reason, it's horrible what's happening' – Vuelta a España leader Jonas Vingegaard voices understanding for pro-Palestine protesters

By published

Dane comments on continued demonstrations at Grand Tour after Javier Romo was caused to crash by protester on stage 15, as organisers deny that final stage is at risk

Team UAE&#039;s Australian rider Jay Vine (L) and Team Visma-Lease a bike&#039;s Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard await the start of the 15th stage of the Vuelta a Espana cycling tour, a 167 km race between A Veiga/Vegadeo and Monforte de Lemos, on September 7, 2025. (Photo by Miguel RIOPA / AFP)
Palestinian flags have been on display every day at the Vuelta, with some protesters attempting to disrupt the race (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) has voiced his understanding of the continued pro-Palestine protests at the Vuelta a España, while admitting it is "a shame" that the race is being targeted, following several disruptions and riders being caused to crash on at least two occasions.

The race leader was asked, during his red jersey press conference, about how safe he felt in the peloton following stage 15, when protests – likely influenced by Israel-Premier Tech's participation in the race – continued on the roads from A Veiga to Monforte de Lemos.

"To be honest, I think we all feel with what's happening there, and I think all the people who are demonstrating – they are just searching for a way to get to the news.

BILBAO, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 03: Pro-Palestinian protesters at the finish line watched by the police (Ertzaina) during the La Vuelta - 80th Tour of Spain 2025, Stage 11 a 157.4km stage from Bilbao to Bilbao / Due to incidents at the finish line, the official times for the GC were taken at 3km from the finish line, there was no stage winner / #UCIWT / on September 03, 2025 in Bilbao, Spain. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Protesters were out in the biggest numbers in Bilbao (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

After another day of disruptions, Vuelta a España organisers had to deny suggestions circulating that the race could finish a day earlier and that the Madrid stage on September 14 was at risk.

Following the neutralised 11th stage in Bilbao, where protests reached their high point at the Vuelta and forced organisers to end racing 3km from the finish, and Romo joining Simone Petilli (Intermarché-Wanty) on the list of riders who have crashed due to protests, Sunday's events drew a response and condemnation of the continued demonstrations from Vuelta race director Javier Guillén.

"During this Sunday's stage, a person was arrested for suddenly entering the road as cyclists passed by. This even forced a Guardia Civil officer to intervene to try to prevent this action, which, given the encroachment, resulted in the fall of Movistar rider Javier Romo," said Guillén in a statement released late on Sunday evening.

"It's obvious that this type of action cannot be tolerated; we're already seeing the consequences; it causes physical harm to the riders. This endangers the safety of the cyclists, but also the safety of the public and the person who caused it.

"That's why we have to call for these incidents to never happen again. We've seen what's happening and, of course, we once again express our recognition of everyone's right to peacefully demonstrate during the Vuelta. What we cannot do is allow this type of invasion or any other action that endangers the safety of cyclists, who only want to race and do so in absolutely normal conditions, and we're making every effort to ensure this is the case."

The Vuelta a España will continue with stage 16 on Tuesday, after the second rest day, as it heads into the final six stages and the finale in Madrid.

Subscribe to Cyclingnews for unlimited access to our 2025 Vuelta a España coverage. Our team of journalists are on the ground from the Italian Gran Partida through to Madrid, bringing you breaking news, analysis, and more, from every stage of the Grand Tour as it happens. Find out more.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.