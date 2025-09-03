Protests force Vuelta a España stage to be neutralised with no winner
No stage winner will be declared and GC times to be taken at the 3km mark due to disruption by pro-Palestine protesters
The finish of stage 11 of the Vuelta a España has been neutralised, with no winner to be declared at the end of the stage and GC times set to be taken at 3km from the line in Bilbao.
Vuelta organisers announced the measures as the riders raced towards the finish of the hilly 157.4km stage. The decision was taken due to disruption caused by pro-Palestine protesters at the finish.
Riders did not go through the finish to end the stage.
"Due to some incidents at the finish line, we have decided to take the time at 3 kilometres before the line," Vuelta organisers announced via race radio.
"We won't have a stage winner. We will give the points for the mountain classification and the intermediate sprint, but not on the finish line."
At the time of writing, heading into the final 10km of the stage, a select group of 13 GC riders, including race leader Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease A Bike) led the race up the final climb of the Alto de Pike towards Bilbao.
Television pictures at the finish showed multiple police officers stood in the road near the line facing a group of protesters holding Palestine flags held up over the road.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
This year's Vuelta has been affected by protests on several previous occasions. The stage 5 team time trial saw Israel-Premier Tech held up by several protesters in the road, while on stage 10, protesters stepped into the road ahead of the peloton, causing Simone Petilli (Intermarché-Wanty) to crash.
Stage 11 saw riders meet with organisers and the UCI to discuss ongoing safety concerns as a result of the protests. Rider CPA representative Elia Viviani (Lotto) concluded that the race would continue as normal so long as the protests remain peaceful going forward.
"If it's all peaceful, then there's no problem, so the race will proceed normally. We are dependent on that. On our part, if it's peaceful, then we'll simply restart. If there are falls, danger and so on, then we'll decide what we do, because they [the organisers] don't know what'll happen," he told the Cycling Podcast.
The start of the stage was affected by further protests, however, with the peloton stopping in the neutral zone as police moved protesters out of the road.
Subscribe to Cyclingnews for unlimited access to our 2025 Vuelta a España coverage. Our team of journalists are on the ground from the Italian Gran Partida through to Madrid, bringing you breaking news, analysis, and more, from every stage of the Grand Tour as it happens. Find out more.
Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.