Protests force Vuelta a España stage to be neutralised with no winner

No stage winner will be declared and GC times to be taken at the 3km mark due to disruption by pro-Palestine protesters

Cyclists compete as pro-Palestinian protesters holding Palestinian and Basque flags demonstrate during the eleventh stage of the Vuelta a Espana cycling tour, a 167 km race from Bilbao to Bilbao, on September 3, 2025. (Photo by ANDER GILLENEA / AFP)
Several riders pass by pro-Palestine protesters during stage 11 of the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images)

The finish of stage 11 of the Vuelta a España has been neutralised, with no winner to be declared at the end of the stage and GC times set to be taken at 3km from the line in Bilbao.

Vuelta organisers announced the measures as the riders raced towards the finish of the hilly 157.4km stage. The decision was taken due to disruption caused by pro-Palestine protesters at the finish.

This year's Vuelta has been affected by protests on several previous occasions. The stage 5 team time trial saw Israel-Premier Tech held up by several protesters in the road, while on stage 10, protesters stepped into the road ahead of the peloton, causing Simone Petilli (Intermarché-Wanty) to crash.

Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

