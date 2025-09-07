'He was in a lot of pain' - Javier Romo injured but completes Vuelta a España stage after pro-Palestine protestor indirectly causes Movistar rider to fall

'Just as well we have rest day tomorrow' says Movistar teammate Carlos Canal

Javier Romo racing at the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Movistar rider Javier Romo was able to complete stage 15 of the Vuelta a España despite suffering a heavy fall caused indirectly by a pro-Palestine protestor running towards the road, but as teammate Carlos Canal told reporters after the finish, "hopefully it's not too bad because we need him a lot."

After completing the stage, some 14 minutes down, Romo did not talk to the press at the finish, heading straight inside the Movitar team bus to have medics look over his injuries.

This is the second time that a rider has crashed as a result of roadside pro-Palestine protestors in the Vuelta, with Simone Petilli (Intermarché-Wanty) also falling heavily on stage 10 after demonstrators ran into the middle of a speeding peloton.

This time round, the protestor was later arrested, along with other demonstrators, El País reported, who had placed themselves a little further along the road.

Multiple days have been disrupted, including the stage 5 team time trial in Figueres, where they were blocked during their ride. Then on stage 10 near Isaba, demonstrators ran in front of the peloton and - in a similar incident to stage 15's near-miss - caused Simone Petilli (Intermarché-Wanty) to crash.

On Saturday, it was announced that Israel-Premier Tech will race the remaining eight stages of the Vuelta a España without the word 'Israel' on their jerseys. The squad opted to change their kit mid-way through the race due to 'safety concerns', though the official team name will not be changed.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

