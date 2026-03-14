'Rain is part of the job, but when there's snow it's a bit different' – Jonas Vingegaard adamant that shortened 47km Paris-Nice stage should have been even shorter

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Race leader avoids crashing in finale of reduced day after 'backing off at the right moment'

Team Visma - Lease a Bike&#039;s Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the overall leader yellow jersey, rides with the pack during the 7th stage of the Paris-Nice cycling race, 47 km between Le Broc and Isola-Village, on March 14, 2026. Due to deteriorating weather conditions, the route of stage 7 has been changed to a 47 km race from Le Broc to Isola. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jonas Vingegaard made it through the still sketchy shortened stage 7 at Paris-Nice unscathed, but he remained adamant in his opinion that the day should have been even shorter, with the slippery conditions in the final causing crashes.

It was the opinion he'd given at the start of the day, and after just over an hour of racing in the cold and wet conditions, race leader Vingegaard's opinion had only been solidified by what he saw in the final.

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"Now it seems like there were a few crashes in the end, maybe because it was slippery – it seemed quite slippery – so in that situation, probably it would have been better to have the finish line a bit earlier. That's actually what we want as well because, as bike riders, rain is part of the job, but when there's snow, it's a bit different."

A bizarre day at Paris-Nice saw its queen stage – which already had the mountaintop finish to Auron removed – cut down to just 47km of racing, with cold and wet weather near the Alps forcing the organisers to prioritise rider safety.

Vingegaard leads the race by 3:22 from Dani Martínez, with the rest of the top 10 on GC all more than five minutes down, and most of them closer to 10 minutes in arrears after the Dane's two dominant stage victories.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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