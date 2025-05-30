Recommended reading

'Not looking at what the finish line can bring me' – Lachlan Morton embraces the journey, not the race, as he brings a new perspective to Unbound Gravel in 2025

By published

2024 Unbound 200 winner 'drowns out the hype' as he embraces fresh challenge with XL start

Lachlan Morton (EF Education-Easypost) at Sea Otter Gravel earlier this year
Lachlan Morton (EF Education-Easypost) at Sea Otter Gravel earlier this year (Image credit: Life Time/Dan Hughes)

Lachlan Morton’s journey to Unbound Gravel 2025 has been a long one, right from the car trip halfway across the country from California to Kansas, to the evolution that both he and the race have undergone since he first lined up in 2019.

Back then, he was a WorldTour rider discovering gravel racing as part of the team’s Alt calendar, though that fourth-place finish was just the beginning. Now the WorldTour is a distant memory, but the calendar is fuller than ever, and the EF Education-Easypost rider is returning to the familiar territory in the Flint Hills as the 2024 Unbound 200 victor. Still, just like in 2019, this year a new adventure and a new experience await as he takes on the Unbound XL.

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.