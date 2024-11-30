I hate running, but this Cyber Monday Garmin Forerunner deal has been in my basket all day

By
published

The entry-level Forerunner 55 is cheaper than it has ever been

Garmin Forerunner 55 smartwatch overlaid with Cyber Monday
(Image credit: Garmin)

I am not a runner. I never have been. I have however just started running once a week in an effort to give my body a bit of variety; it turns out only cycling all the time and never really doing anything else at all has some detrimental effects. Once a week I do a 5k, or even a 10k if I really push the boat out, but I am not one to bother the startline of a Park Run, and I am so far from signing up to a marathon that you would not believe it. It's a necessity, not a hobby.

However, as a cyclist, I am used to endless data after my exercise. My bike computer tells me my power, my left/right leg split, my cadence, my heart rate, live segment times, current and average speeds. It even predicts my Vo2 Max. If I wanted to I could have my core body temperature measured, my sweat, or even my coefficient of drag.

Garmin Forerunner 55 UK: £159.99£119.60 at Amazon USA: $199.99 $149.99 at Amazon25% off -

Garmin Forerunner 55
UK: £159.99 £119.60 at Amazon
USA: $199.99 $149.99 at Amazon
25% off - All the things you need as an occasional runner, and none of the features you'll never use. This is cheaper than it's ever been, too. Ignore the 'before' price on the Amazon UK page, this is clearly an error as it's usually £159.99.

View Deal
Will Jones
Will Jones
Senior Tech Writer

Will joined the Cyclingnews team as a reviews writer in 2022, having previously written for Cyclist, BikeRadar and Advntr. He’s tried his hand at most cycling disciplines, from the standard mix of road, gravel, and mountain bike, to the more unusual like bike polo and tracklocross. He’s made his own bike frames, covered tech news from the biggest races on the planet, and published countless premium galleries thanks to his excellent photographic eye. Also, given he doesn’t ever ride indoors he’s become a real expert on foul-weather riding gear. His collection of bikes is a real smorgasbord, with everything from vintage-style steel tourers through to superlight flat bar hill climb machines.