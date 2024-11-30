I hate running, but this Cyber Monday Garmin Forerunner deal has been in my basket all day

I am not a runner. I never have been. I have however just started running once a week in an effort to give my body a bit of variety; it turns out only cycling all the time and never really doing anything else at all has some detrimental effects. Once a week I do a 5k, or even a 10k if I really push the boat out, but I am not one to bother the startline of a Park Run, and I am so far from signing up to a marathon that you would not believe it. It's a necessity, not a hobby.

However, as a cyclist, I am used to endless data after my exercise. My bike computer tells me my power, my left/right leg split, my cadence, my heart rate, live segment times, current and average speeds. It even predicts my Vo2 Max. If I wanted to I could have my core body temperature measured, my sweat, or even my coefficient of drag.

Running however has, for me at the moment, nothing. Strava tells me my splits in my ears every half kilometre, but that's it. It's this data discrepancy that's got a Cyber Monday Garmin deal - courtesy of the Forerunner 55 - sitting in my Amazon basket, and my finger hovering over the 'Buy Now' button. To be honest, if I didn't need to buy a new phone having smashed mine a month ago I'd have already clicked.

Garmin Forerunner 55

UK: £159.99 £119.60 at Amazon

USA: $199.99 $149.99 at Amazon

25% off - All the things you need as an occasional runner, and none of the features you'll never use. This is cheaper than it's ever been, too. Ignore the 'before' price on the Amazon UK page, this is clearly an error as it's usually £159.99.

If you're like me and dabbling in running and want a bit more than the phone can give you, the Forerunner 55 looks to be a great buy. I've checked the historic prices and it's currently cheaper than it has ever been in both the UK and the USA. It doesn't have the bells and whistles of more fancy smartwatches but has all the basics you'd need for a side hobby.

