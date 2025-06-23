Recommended reading

'My behaviour was wrong, put fellow riders at risk' – Oscar Riesebeek apologises after becoming first rider suspended under UCI's yellow card rule

Dutchman to miss Dutch championships after being suspended for seven days for receiving two yellow cards at Baloise Belgium Tour

VALENCIA, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 09: Oscar Riesebeek of Netherlands and Team Alpecin - Deceuninck competes during the 76th Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2025, Stage 5 a 104.2km stage from Alfafar to Valencia on February 09, 2025 in Valencia, Spain. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
Oscar Riesebeek (Alpecin-Deceuninck) (Image credit: Getty Images)

After becoming the first rider to land a suspension under the UCI's new yellow card rules for 2025, Oscar Riesebeek (Alpecin-Deceuninck) has apologised for the actions which landed him the punishment at the Baloise Belgium Tour.

Dutchman Riesebeek received yellow cards on stages 2 and 5 of the 2.Pro stage race, both for the same regulation detail: "Use of sidewalks/pavements, paths or cycle lanes that do not form part of the race route."

