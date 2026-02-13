Lotto-Intermarché rider the latest member of the peloton to be hit by a driver of car

News
By published

Robin Orins will miss the Vuelta a Murcia and take 10 days off the bike after being hit while training in Spain

MONT-DE-L&amp;apos;ENCLUS, BELGIUM - AUGUST 15: Robin Orins of Belgium and Team Lotto competes during the 84th Circuit Franco-Belge 2025 a 206.7km one day race from Tournai to Mont-de-l&amp;apos;Enclus on August 15, 2025 in Mont-de-l&amp;apos;Enclus, Belgium. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Robin Orins (Lotto-Intermarché) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lotto-Intermarché have announced that their rider Robin Orins suffered a left knee injury after being hit by a driver of a car while he was on a training ride in Spain.

The 23-year-old Belgian was set to begin his 2026 campaign at the Vuelta a Murcia today, but he has instead flown back to Belgium for treatment.

"Robin Orins was hit by a car during training in Spain and injured his left knee," Lotto-Intermarché announced on Friday.

Orins had been set to head to France to race the Faun-Ardèche Classic and Faun Drome Classic on February 28 and March 1, but it now seems that his season debut could come later in March instead.

In December, Polti-VisitMalta rider Germán Gómez suffered fractures to his left clavicle and left hand after he was hit by a driver in Colombia.

TOPICS
Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.