NSN Development rider disqualified and pulled from next race after punching another rider at Ster van Zwolle

The NSN Development Team have pulled one off their riders, Kiaan Watts, out of competition after the New Zealander punched a fellow rider in the head at the Salverda Bouw Ster van Zwolle race on Saturday.

In a move that was caught on camera, Watts lifted his right arm and hit out at the head of Marijn Maas from the BEAT CC p/b Saxo team, as the pair were riding at the front of the bunch with 33km to go.

Watts then waved his arm in remonstration and appeared to shout something in Maas’ direction. Maas suffered a slight wobble but did not crash and was not injured.

Watts, 24, was disqualified by the race officials for his actions, and is likely to face further disciplinary action from the UCI.

He was also suspended by his team, who have withheld him from today’s Dorpenomloop Rucphen race in the Netherlands.

“NSN Development Team deeply regrets the actions of Kiaan Watts today at the Salverda Bouw Ster van Zwolle race.

“The team expects that its riders race in a sporting and professional manner at all times and wishes to extend an apology to Marijn Maas, the BEAT CC p/b Saxo team, race organisers, and the UCI commissaires.

“As a result, the team has decided to remove Kiaan from Dorpenomloop Rucphen tomorrow to give him time to reflect on his actions and the consequences.”

Watts has ridden for the NSN Development Team, the feeder squad of the NSN Cycling team for the past three years, and has made appearances for the WorldTour squad, as recently as this week when he was called up for Le Samyn.

Watts is likely to be fined by the UCI for violent behaviour, and he runs the risk of a formal ban from racing. Gianni Moscon was banned for five weeks over a similar incident in which he punched Elie Gesbert at the 2018 Tour de France.