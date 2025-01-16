'Rider errors represent 35% of race incidents' - UCI and SafeR reveal 2024 crash statistics, delay major safety improvements

UnoX Pro Cycling Team's Soren Waerenskjold (left) crashes as the pack of riders sprint to the stage 4 finish line during the 2023 Tour de France

The UCI has revealed some race crash and incident statistics before the 2025 season begins at the Tour Down Under in Australia, while confirming that most of the major safety improvements will again be delayed due to the need for further deliberation and study.

The UCI race incident database, collated with the Ghent University in Belgium, registered 497 incidents during the 2024 season.

The UCI specified that unprovoked rider errors represent 35% of incidents. Tension generated by the approach of tactically important points in the races such as climbs, cobbled sectors or sprints sparked 13% of incidents, while hazardous road conditions, in particular wet and slippery roads lead to 11%. The UCI said that road infrastructure, poor road conditions and vehicle behaviour were the cause of 9%, 4% and 1% of recorded incidents, respectively.

The UCI's race incident database was created as part of the SafeR project that aims to improve race safety after a number of high-profile crashes and disputes about responsibility. The UCI accepts that "the data is collected in a limited number of events" but hopes that subsequent improvements can be identified and cascade down to lower levels of racing.

A SafeR Case Management Committee meets weekly to review race incidents, anticipate issues at upcoming races and conduct safety audits of teams and races. They study video analysis, identify when positioning of motorbikes and team staff are a danger, and consider when equipment may be a contributing factor.

SafeR includes representatives from all of the sport's stakeholders, including the UCI, race organisers, teams and the riders' CPA associations.

SafeR was launched before the 2023 Tour de France and just days after the tragic death of Gino Mäder at the Tour de Suisse. Since then other riders have passed away and been seriously injured due to crashes in races but SafeR has still to make major safety improvements.

Yellow cards and 3km rule

A new yellow card punishment system will be introduced in 2025 after a trial in 2024 but changes to the use of team radios, specific sprint zone rules, rim height and handlebar width, as well as gear restrictions to limit speeds as suggested by Wout van Aert, are still being considered and any new rules have been further delayed.

The UCI revealed that 31 yellow cards were issued during 66 race days of the 2024 trial. 52% were issued to riders, 32% to team staff and 16% to media vehicle drivers and motorbike pilots.

The UCI explained the yellow card system in a video here.

If a rider gets two yellow cards during the same event, they can be disqualified and suspended for seven days. Three cards in 30 days earn a rider or directeur sportif a 14-day suspension. Six cards over a 52-week rolling period can result in a 30-day suspension. If the suspension falls during the off-season, it will be served during the next season.

Yellow cards can be awarded for 23 different offences. They can now also be issued for dangerous behaviour of a sprint lead-out rider such as celebrating a teammates victory and for dangerous behaviour by team staff in a feed zone.

The UCI confirmed that the so-called ‘three-kilometre rule’ can be extended to a maximum of five kilometres, to reduce the pressure on riders during a sprint finish. Time gap calculation at finishes has been increased from one to three seconds to relieve the pressure on riders not involved in sprints to stay at the front of the peloton.

SafeR has carried out what it calls a 'Sprint Finish Survey' based on feedback from 174 riders on topics ranging from course design to rider behaviour.

Riders called for consistency in the application of sanctions with dangerous behaviour by sprinters and lead-out riders. Riders also expressed their concerns about course design for sprint finishes, the position of barriers and the need to avoid corners in the last sections.

The UCI described the discussion as constructive but kicked the can down the road by saying they will "continue discussing future recommendations to be implemented".

After 240 riders and 42 team representatives completed a questionnaire about team radios, the UCI said they will carry out an "in-depth study to determine where improvements can be made to strengthen the monitoring of the race for the safety of riders and all involved."

The specifications for finish barriers have also been delayed until after a six-month long second phase of study, while the use of evaluation software will be studied to try to improve how race routes are selected.

The UCI added that the use of rider airbags, the regulations on rim height and handlebar width and even gear restrictions to reduce speeds are being considered. No specific date was given any decision or new rules.

"The safety of riders is a priority, both for the UCI and for all those involved in men's and women's cycling," UCI President David Lappartient said.

"Launched in 2023, SafeR now has a solid structure and is progressing with rigour and professionalism towards the implementation of initiatives that will make road cycling safer for its key players, the riders."