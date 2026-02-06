'It is better to fully recover first' – Jonas Vingegaard ruled out of planned season debut and face-off with Evenepoel at UAE Tour due to recent crash and illness

News
By published

Dane crashed in training on January 26 after reportedly being tailed by an amateur rider on a descent in Spain

Jonas Vingegaard in 2025-2026 off-season training
(Image credit: Bram Berkien)

Jonas Vingegaard has pulled out of his planned 2026 season debut at the UAE due to illness and a recent crash, his Visma-Lease a Bike team announced on Friday morning.

It was due to be one of the first big general classification showdowns of the season, with Vingegaard set to take on a red-hot Remco Evenepoel (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) and rising UAE Team Emirates-XRG star Isaac Del Toro.

TOPICS
James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.