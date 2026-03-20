Alec Segaert given yellow card for 'non-compliant position' during GP de Denain raid

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Belgian docked 15 UCI points and 500 Swiss francs but keeps race victory

DENAIN, FRANCE - MARCH 19: (L-R) Per Strand Hagenes of Norway and Team Visma | Lease a Bike and Alec Segaert of Belgium and Team Bahrain - Victorious compete in the breakaway during the 67th Grand Prix de Denain - Porte du Hainaut 2026 a 200.4km one day race from Denain to Denain on March 19, 2026 in Denain, France. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Alec Segaert en route to victory at the GP de Denain (Image credit: Getty Images)

Organisers of the GP de Denain-Porte du Hainaut have issued a revision to the race communique, handing winner Alec Segaert (Bahrain Victorious) a penalty and yellow card for "Using a non-compliant position or point of support on the bicycle that represents a danger to the rider or competitors".

Segaert, whose solo escape in Wednesday's Nokere Koerse was nullified within the final hundred metres, attacked again in Denain, this time hanging on by an equally narrow margin to claim his first victory since 2024.

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That rule was introduced in 2021 as part of safety reforms, and has caught out several riders, including Marianne Vos, who was disqualified from the PostNord Vårgårda WestSweden Road Race in 2022 for a violation.

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Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.

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