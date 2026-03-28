'We regret the incident and accept blame' – Visma-Lease a Bike apologise for E3 sticky bottle as team boss Plugge also penalised

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Axel Zingle was disqualified for taking egregious tow from team car after flat tyre

Visma-Lease a Bike have offered an apology after Axel Zingle was disqualified from the E3 Saxo Classic for taking a long tow or sticky bottle from a team car on Friday.

Zingle suffered a flat tyre during the race and whilst chasing back on was towed back, at speed and at length, by the Visma car. Though not caught on the race broadcast, a roadside fan took a damning video of the incident, which ultimately led to the Frenchman's punishment.

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Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

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