Lidl-Trek face another Classics setback as ill Jonathan Milan forced out of Milan-San Remo

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Race's sprint field diminished as Italian suffering after Tirreno-Adriatico, as Lidl-Trek without a leader with Pedersen still injured

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 16: Jonathan Milan of Italy and Team Lidl - Trek prior to the 8th UAE Tour 2026, Stage 1 a 144km stage from Madinat Zayed Majlis to Liwa Palace on February 16, 2026 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Jonathan Milan is out of Milan-San Remo (Image credit: Getty Images)

The potential sprint field for Milan-San Remo took a dent on Wednesday as Lidl-Trek confirmed that Jonathan Milan will miss Saturday's race due to illness.

Milan raced Tirreno-Adriatico last week, missing out on the 221km sprint stage but coming good on the final day to win stage 7. However, after returning home, illness disrupted his preparation for the next big race.

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The chances of a sprinter taking the spoils on Via Roma seem increasingly low, however, with all pre-race talk focusing on the much-hyped rivalry between defending champion Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Premier Tech) and world champion Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), who has long been searching for a way to win this race.

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Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

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