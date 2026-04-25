Julian Alaphilippe pulls out of Liège-Bastogne-Liège 'to prioritise his health' in latest setback for Tudor Pro Cycling

In another setback for Tudor Pro Cycling, two-time World Champion Julian Alaphilippe has pulled out of this Sunday's Liège-Bastogne-Liège and Eschborn-Frankfurt on May 1 due to medical reasons, the team announced on Saturday morning.

They are already a main leader down for the next Monument of 2026 after Marc Hirschi crashed and broke his collarbone towards the finale of La Flèche Wallonne during the week, leaving the Swiss team without two former Liège podium finishers.

Alaphilippe finished twice in 2015 and 2021, behind Alejandro Valverde and Tadej Pogačar, respectively, and also thought he won in 2020, but was beaten on the line by Primož Roglič after celebrating too early and then relegated to fifth for deviating in the sprint. Hirschi was bumped up to second in that latter edition.

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"Julian Alaphilippe will unfortunately miss both Liège-Bastogne-Liège and Eschborn-Frankfurt due to medical reasons," read a statement on Tudor's Instagram page.

"As a result, he will not be competing in the upcoming events in order to prioritise his health and ensure a full return to racing. In the meantime, we wish him a smooth recovery."

Alaphilippe fell ill during the Tour of the Basque Country and did not start the final stage on April 11. He then struggled at the Amstel Gold Race, abandoning with more than 80km left to race, before not improving at La Flèche Wallonne – a race he once dominated – three days later, where he was dropped on the second time up the Mur de Huy and then abandoned again.

With Eschborn-Frankfurt also off his schedule, 33-year-old Alaphilippe's next race is due to be at the Tour de France, which starts in Barcelona on July 4.

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