'We dreamed of this moment since we were really small' – Cycling gets its own Milan Derby as brothers Jonathan and Matteo share UAE Tour sprint podium

Lidl-Trek rider comes out on top after 'really struggling to hold the handlebars' in the days prior due to stage 1 crash

FUJAIRAH, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 19: A general view of Jonathan Milan of Italy and Team Lidl - Trek, Ethan Vernon of Great Britain and Team NSN Cycling, Matteo Milan of Italy and Team Groupama - FDJ United, Gerben Thijssen of Belgium and Team Alpecin-Premier Tech, Robin Froidevaux of Switzerland and Team Tudor Pro Cycling, Matteo Malucelli of Italy and Team XDS Astana sprint at finish line during the 8th UAE Tour 2026, Stage 4 a 182km stage from Fujairah to Fujairah / #UCIWT / on February 19, 2026 in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
The Milan brothers (Matteo left, Jonathan right) both lunge for the line in Fujairah (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cycling played host to the Milan Derby on stage 4 of the UAE Tour, but it wasn't the Milanese giants of European football, AC and Inter, that played it out, or the iconic pillars of the soon-to-be-demolished San Siro that hosted it, but the Emirati city of Fujairah and the Italian brothers Jonathan and Matteo Milan.

The former, who took victory with a powerful surge to the line, said it was a childhood dream to compete alongside his brother at the very top of the sport, with his younger brother bookending the podium in third, his best-ever WorldTour result.

