Tadej Pogačar, Mathieu van der Poel, Wout van Aert caught in crash in finale of Milan-San Remo

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World Champion left to chase back to the peloton on the road to Cipressa after crash with 32km to go

UAE Team Emirate&#039;s Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar (C) rides in the pack during the 117th Milan - Sanremo one-day classic cycling race, on March 21, 2026. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP via Getty Images)
UAE Team Emirate's Slovenian rider Tadej Pogačar rides in the peloton at Milan-San Remo (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tadej Pogačar's bid to win Milan-San Remo took a hit after the World Champion was caught in a crash with 32km to go.

The Slovenian was racing in the peloton on the road to the penultimate climb of the Cipressa when he went down along with several others when rounding a bend in the city of Imperia.

Pogačar, who suffered torn shorts and abrasions to his leg in the fall, wasn't the only rider to hit the deck.

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Pogačar managed to return to the peloton quickly. He reached the group as the ascent of the Cipressa began, then moved to the front as teammate Brandon McNulty set the pace on the way up.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

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