If you wear out these socks, Swiftwick will replace them for free! Now the whole site has 25% off for Cyber Monday
Swiftwick produces high-end cycling socks and the brand currently has a great blanket deal for Cyber Monday
If there's one thing cyclists love it's a fresh pair of socks, and some of us can be quite picky when it comes to the ones we wear when out on the bike.
American manufacturer Swiftwick produces some of the best cycling socks around, and for the Black Friday weekend, the brand has a 25% sitewide sale. This is a deal for US readers mainly. The discount applies elsewhere too but if you are in another part of the world you will have to pay some extra shipping costs.
Swiftwick socks are high quality and made in the USA. 60% of all of the brand's raw materials are either recycled, renewable or responsible fibres. I have done a lot of riding and walking in a few pairs myself and have only been impressed. My personal favourites are the Aspire Crew socks, I love a simple, clean white cycling sock and the Aspire socks fit that brief perfectly. They are just the right height for me too, not too tall.
What's more, Swiftwick stands by its products so much that it has a Lifetime Performance Guarantee: If you wear out a pair of Swiftwick socks, the brand will just replace them with another pair for you. That's more than fair if you ask me.
20% off Swiftwick at Amazon
Thirty different pairs of quality socks have 25% off right now on the Swiftwick website. The discount has already been added, just choose your preferred style and model.
You can take the brand's sock finder quiz if you feel a bit overwhelmed with the choice!
Swiftwick Aspire Crew: $20 $15 at Swiftwick
20% off - This is my recommendation from the sale. The Aspire Crew sock in white. It's a simple, clean white cycling sock that's a great height and not too tall. Construction is quality and the socks feel high-end when you pull them on.
