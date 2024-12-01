If you wear out these socks, Swiftwick will replace them for free! Now the whole site has 25% off for Cyber Monday

By
published

Swiftwick produces high-end cycling socks and the brand currently has a great blanket deal for Cyber Monday

A close up shot of a cyclists riding a BMC bike wearing red Swiftwick socks
If there's one thing cyclists love it's a fresh pair of socks, and some of us can be quite picky when it comes to the ones we wear when out on the bike. 

American manufacturer Swiftwick produces some of the best cycling socks around, and for the Black Friday weekend, the brand has a 25% sitewide sale. This is a deal for US readers mainly. The discount applies elsewhere too but if you are in another part of the world you will have to pay some extra shipping costs. 

25% off sitewide at Swiftwick

20% off Swiftwick at Amazon

Thirty different pairs of quality socks have 25% off right now on the Swiftwick website. The discount has already been added, just choose your preferred style and model.

You can take the brand's sock finder quiz if you feel a bit overwhelmed with the choice!

Swiftwick Aspire Crew$20 $15 at Swiftwick

20% off - This is my recommendation from the sale. The Aspire Crew sock in white. It's a simple, clean white cycling sock that's a great height and not too tall. Construction is quality and the socks feel high-end when you pull them on.

Tom Wieckowski
Tech writer

Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as a tech writer. Despite having a degree in English Literature he has spent his entire working life in the cycling industry in one form or another. He has over 10 years of experience as a qualified mechanic, with the last five years before joining Cyclingnews being spent running an independent workshop. This means he is just as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike, and he isn’t afraid to pull a bike apart or get hands-on with it when testing to really see what it’s made of. 

He has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track, and has ridden and competed in most disciplines. He has a keen eye for pro-team tech and enjoys spotting new or interesting components in the wild. During his time at Cyclingnews, Tom has already interviewed some of the sport's biggest names including Mathieu van der Poel, Tadej Pogačar and Alberto Contador. He's also covered various launches from brands such as Pinarello, Ridley, Specialized and more, tackled the Roubaix Challenge sportive aboard his own rim-brake Cannondale SuperSix Evo, tested over 20 aero helmets in the wind tunnel, and has created helpful in-depth buying advice relating to countless categories from torque wrenches to winter clothing. 