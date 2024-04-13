'Crashes ruin our sport' - Richard Plugge calls for a new mentality for race safety

By Stephen Farrand
published

Visma-Lease a Bike manager on the impact of Vingegaard's and Van Aert's injuries

Richard Plugge
Richard Plugge (Image credit: Getty Images)

Visma-Lease a Bike team manager Richard Plugge can be outspoken but is rarely angry. Yet the recent spate of high-speed crashes and injuries have hit his riders hard and left the Dutch manager sad and angry about the lack of progress in improving safety in professional cycling.

The Visma-Lease a Bike team leaders are amongst an estimated 40 WorldTour riders who have suffered serious crashes in the opening months of the 2024 season. Wout van Aert missed the biggest cobbled Classics and will not recover in time to ride the Giro d'Italia due to his Dwars door Vlaanderen crash, while Jonas Vingegaard is still in hospital in Vitoria a week after he crashed at Itzulia Basque Country.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

