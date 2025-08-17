'I never assumed Remco would be my teammate in 2026' – Jasper Stuyven talks Evenepoel and Classics leadership after signing for Soudal-QuickStep

'I didn't sign with Remco in mind, thinking it would be good or bad' says former Milan-San Remo winner

Belgian cyclist Remco Evenepoel and Belgian cyclist Jasper Stuyven celebrate after the men&#039;s road race at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, on Saturday 03 August 2024 in Paris, France. The Games of the XXXIII Olympiad are taking place in Paris from 26 July to 11 August. The Belgian delegation counts 165 athletes competing in 21 sports. BELGA PHOTO DIRK WAEM (Photo by DIRK WAEM / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP) (Photo by DIRK WAEM/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)
Stuyven with Evenepoel after the latter won Olympic gold in Paris (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite Jasper Stuyven signing for Soudal-QuickStep for 2026, he has revealed he never thought he and compatriot Remco Evenepoel would be teammates, with the latter making a landmark move to Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe for next season.

Evenepoel's future was the subject of months of speculation, but for Stuyven, it was almost clear that joining Soudal-QuickStep would mean joining as one of the new focal points, with their former star set to depart.

"I never knew Jurgen [Foré's] current status or vision regarding Remco, but I felt this year was the time for Remco to leave, and that's how I approached it. I didn't sign with Remco in mind, thinking it would be good or bad."

Having ridden as teammates for the Belgian national squad several times, notably at the Paris Olympics last year and World Championships in 2022 – two events Evenepoel won – Stuyven said it became clearer as they crossed paths in the summer that a partnership at Soudal-QuickStep wasn't incoming.

Stuyven's arrival marks a change of direction for Soudal-QuickStep, back to their former focus on the Classics and with sprinters at Grand Tours. The former Milan-San Remo winner will play an essential role in both, as co-leader in the former, and vital lead-out in the latter – for Tim Merlier.

"[CEO Foré] wanted to strengthen the team in the classics and provide a broad base so they can support me with good guys," he said. "Dylan van Baarle will also be joining, and Yves Lampaert is better off in a supporting role. I don't see myself as the sole leader, but I will be helping to lead the team."

"Jurgen [Foré] was happy that my ambitions were looking beyond the spring. He knows I want to win a Tour stage, and Remco's departure frees up more space to pursue that."

