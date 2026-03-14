'Signing Seixas when you already have Pogačar is ostentatious behaviour' – Lefevere hits out at UAE Team Emirates-XRG and rider agents amid speculation over 19-year-old's future

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Former long-term team boss says he hopes French talent ends up on any team except UAE in latest Nieuwsblad column

SIENA, ITALY - MARCH 07: (L-R) Paul Seixas of France and Team Decathlon CMA CGM on second place and race winner Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates - XR pose on the podium ceremony after the 20th Strade Bianche 2026 a 203km one day race from Siena to Siena / #UCIWT / on March 07, 2026 in Siena, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Seixas and Pogačar after Strade Bianche (Image credit: Getty Images)

Patrick Lefevere has hit out at UAE Team Emirates-XRG management amid reports that the Emirati super team are looking at signing Paul Seixas, saying that it would be "ostentatious behaviour" to bring him in when they already have Tadej Pogačar.

Speculation started to swirl in Belgian media after Seixas' impressive performance at Strade Bianche last weekend, where he finished second only to Pogačar and looked every bit the potential star of the future he was expected to be.

The rumours were furthered by his brother, Nino Seixas, riding a week-long internship in the colours of UAE, but the latest information from Daniel Benson's Substack – who spoke to the Frenchman's agent at Paris-Nice – said that the 19-year-old hasn't yet decided his future. Current team Decathlon CMA CGM are, of course, hoping to extend, while the big budgets of UAE and Ineos Grenadiers are reportedly vying for his signature.

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While no longer the team manager of Soudal-QuickStep, Lefevere has obviously been keeping his ear close to the ground when it comes to the biggest transfer rumours, and made his opinion on where Seixas should land clear in his latest Nieuwsblad column – anywhere but UAE Team Emirates.

"Excuse the word – or not – but Joxean Fernandez Matxin is getting a bit too horny as Sports Manager. Signing Seixas when you already have Pogačar is ostentatious behaviour," said the former long-term team boss.

"You can have the most money in the entire World Tour, but that comes with a certain responsibility and code of ethics. If they push for Seixas – apparently his little brother was already allowed to join the training camp – then UAE is completely ignoring that."

"The battle for Seixas is a sign of the times in cycling. It’s not just UAE, it’s the rider agents too. They play the game so much more aggressively than before," he said.

"These are offices now, with five or six representatives who all want to score and are constantly marketing their riders. There is so much gossip… but it is all leaked to drive up the price as well.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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