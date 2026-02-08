'There's still room for improvement' - Remco Evenepoel not concerned about premature peak form after winning Volta Valenciana

No Milan-San Remo start planned after brilliant stage race debut with Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

VALENCIA, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 08: (L-R) Joao Almeida of Portugal UAE Team Emirates - XRG on second place, race winner Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe and Giulio Pellizzari of Italy and Team Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe on third place pose on the podium ceremony after the 77th Volta Comunitat Valenciana 2026, Stage 5 a 94.7km stage from Betera to Valencia on February 08, 2026 in Valencia, Spain. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
Remco Evenepoel takes a selfie on the podium with teammate Giulio Pellizzari and João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates XRG) after winning the Volta a la Valenciana (Image credit: Getty Images)

Remco Evenepoel's change from Soudal-Quickstep to Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe has resulted in the most successful start to a season of his career, with three wins during the Mallorca Challenge and two stage victories and the overall at the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana.

The 26-year-old now has six wins to his 2026 tally in just eight days of racing, but he counts only five.

By comparison, Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) will not even start his season for another month at Strade Bianche, and Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) suffered a crash and illness over the last few weeks and had to scuttle plans to compete in the UAE Tour next week. Evenepoel has definitely started the year with the upper hand on his Tour de France rivals even if it's still early days.

TOPICS
Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

