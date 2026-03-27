'It may well turn out that he's a one-day rider' – Former manager Patrick Lefevere questions Remco Evenepoel's racing priorities

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'He should have been in San Remo and should also have ridden Flanders or E3' says former team boss

VILA-SECA, SPAIN - MARCH 25: (L-R) Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Team Visma | Lease a Bike and Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe compete in the breakaway during the 105th Volta a Catalunya 2026, Stage 3 a 159.4km stage from Mont-roig del Camp to Vila-seca / #UCIWT / on March 25, 2026 in Vila-seca, Spain. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
Remco Evenepoel in action at the Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former Soudal-QuickStep boss Patrick Lefevere has said that Remco Evenepoel might be better suited to the Classics than stage racing.

The veteran team manager, who retired at the end of the 2024 season, discussed his former team leader in a Het Laatste Nieuws roundtable discussion, with Evenepoel's racing priorities among the main topics of conversation.

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Instead, Evenepoel, who has won the Vuelta a España and finished on the podium of the Tour de France, is currently racing the Volta a Catalunya.

"I had a good example in my own team: Sylvain Chavanel, a Frenchman. He was the new guy. He was supposed to win the Tour. He turned pro at 20. He gave it a go – he once finished in the top 10 [Chavanel's best Tour de France result was 19th – Ed].

Lefevere said that Evenepoel, who has won two editions of Liège-Bastogne-Liège, three of the Donostia Klasikoa, and one of Brabantse Pijl, "should have been in San Remo and should also have ridden Flanders or E3".

"I've told him once or twice, but well... He's so focussed – and you have to be if you want to perform.

Evenepoel is targeting the Tour de France once again this year. He'll co-lead Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe with Florian Lipowitz in July as he aims to take on Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard once again.

"He's got time, hasn't he? He’s 26 now. If he gives himself another two years' chance to win the Tour," he said.

"Or then again… I think if everyone stays healthy, [Pogačar] and Vingegaard are going to be a very tough pair to beat. And he’s got competition within his own team as well. He didn’t use to have that."

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

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