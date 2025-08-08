Soudal-QuickStep confirm Dylan van Baarle signing as post-Evenepoel rebuild continues

Dylan van Baarle in action at the Tour of Flanders earlier this year

Soudal-QuickStep have continued their focus back to building a Spring Classics squad in the wake of Remco Evenepoel's departure, announcing the signature of 2022 Paris-Roubaix winner Dylan van Baarle.

Joining on a two-year deal from Visma-Lease a Bike, the 33-year-old Dutchman is the fourth name on the team's incoming list alongside Jasper Stuyven (Lidl-Trek), Edward Planckaert (Alpecin-Deceuninck), and neo-pro Jonathan Vervenne.

Van Baarle has spent the past three seasons of his career at Visma, winning Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and the Tour of Britain in the past two years. Previously, he rode for Cannondale and Ineos Grenadiers, having turned pro in 2014.

The transfer sees Soudal-QuickStep turn back to the Classics focus they always had before Evenepoel developed into a top Grand Tour challenger. Van Baarle and Stuyven will slot in alongside Yves Lampaert, Tim Merlier, and Paul Magnier in a formidable-looking cobbled Classics squad.

"I'm incredibly excited to be joining Soudal-QuickStep, a team that I was watching on the TV when I was young, especially during Tom Boonen's days," Van Baarle said upon signing the deal. "It's a dream come true to become a member of the Wolfpack from next year.

"From the outside, it gives the impression of one big family, and I'm glad I will be part of it. My goal is to be back at my best level for the Classics, and hopefully, we will fight for victories there.

"I also want to help the GC guys as much as possible in the Grand Tours, and why not, go for a stage win there or in the week-long races if there will be an opportunity", he continued.

Soudal-QuickStep CEO Jurgen Foré hailed Van Baarle's experience and results across different races beyond the Classics.

"We are glad that Dylan will be a member of the Wolfpack in 2026 and 2027," he said. "He is a very strong rider, as confirmed not just by his victories in the Classics or in the time trial, but also by his exceptionally solid rides in the Grand Tours.

"He will bring a lot of experience into the team, which we are convinced will make the difference in the key moments of a race and help us become stronger."

Soudal-QuickStep may have signed a host of new riders already in August, but their transfer window work isn't done yet. The team are expected to sign Fabio van den Bossche (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Steff Cras (TotalEnergies), and Cériel Desal (Wagner Bazin WB), according to reports in Het Laatste Nieuws in late June.

Cyclingnews will cover all of the 2026 cycling transfers from around the men's and women's pelotons with news, analysis, and an updated transfer index, to make sure you don't miss a thing this transfer season.