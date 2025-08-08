Soudal-QuickStep confirm Dylan van Baarle signing as post-Evenepoel rebuild continues

Dutch Paris-Roubaix winner departs Visma-Lease a Bike after three years

OUDENAARDE, BELGIUM - APRIL 06: Dylan Van Baarle of Netherlands and Team Visma | Lease a Bike competes during the 109th Ronde van Vlaanderen - Tour des Flandres 2025 - Men&#039;s Elite a 269km one day race from Bruges to Oudenaarde / #UCIWT / on April 06, 2025 in Oudenaarde, Belgium. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Dylan van Baarle in action at the Tour of Flanders earlier this year (Image credit: Getty Images)

Soudal-QuickStep have continued their focus back to building a Spring Classics squad in the wake of Remco Evenepoel's departure, announcing the signature of 2022 Paris-Roubaix winner Dylan van Baarle.

Joining on a two-year deal from Visma-Lease a Bike, the 33-year-old Dutchman is the fourth name on the team's incoming list alongside Jasper Stuyven (Lidl-Trek), Edward Planckaert (Alpecin-Deceuninck), and neo-pro Jonathan Vervenne.

Soudal-QuickStep CEO Jurgen Foré hailed Van Baarle's experience and results across different races beyond the Classics.

Soudal-QuickStep may have signed a host of new riders already in August, but their transfer window work isn't done yet. The team are expected to sign Fabio van den Bossche (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Steff Cras (TotalEnergies), and Cériel Desal (Wagner Bazin WB), according to reports in Het Laatste Nieuws in late June.

