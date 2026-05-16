'Tactically, he did it really well' - Jayco-AlUla cautiously optimistic for Ben O'Connor in Giro d'Italia after sound strategic performance on Blockhaus

News
By published

Australian just 1:15 down on Jonas Vingegaard and seventh overall after first major summit finish

FERMO, ITALY - MAY 16: Ben O&#039;Connor of Australia and Team Jayco AlUla competes during the 109th Giro d&#039;Italia 2026, Stage 8 a 156km stage from Chieti to Fermo 315m / #UCIWT / on May 16, 2026 in Fermo, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Ben O'Connor (Jayco-AlUla) marks Jonas Vingegaard's Visma-Lease a Bike team on a stage 8 climb at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

It was two years ago in the first week of the Giro d'Italia when Ben O'Connor lost a minute on Tadej Pogačar at the race's opening summit finish of Oropa. Even after he'd ridden all the way back down the climb, the Jayco-AlUla rider was still swearing loudly and audibly as he crossed the team bus paddock in dissatisfaction at his performance.

Fast forward to 2026, and even though O'Connor once again lost over a minute to stage winner and top favourite Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) on the opening summit finish this edition, the Blockhaus, the feelings in his team, at least, on how he'd performed were overwhelmingly positive.

The reason was simple: whereas at Oropa, O'Connor had 'done a Pellizzari' and made the mistake of attempting to follow Pogačar when he attacked, on the much harder, longer Blockhaus with Vingegaard, he was far less impetuous.

Latest Videos From

O'Connor is now seventh overall, just 1:15 down on Vingegaard, who remains the main reference point for the GC long-term, as well as 4:32 behind current leader Afonso Eulálio (Bahrain Victorious), who is not expected to stay in the top spot overall beyond the Tuscany time trial next Tuesday.

Who will challenge Jonas Vingegaard at this year's Giro d'Italia? Subscribe to Cyclingnews for unlimited access to our coverage of the Corsa Rosa. Enjoy unrivalled reporting from our team of journalists on the ground, including breaking news, analysis, and more, from every stage as it happens, plus access to the Cyclingnews app to follow the action on the go! Find out more.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.