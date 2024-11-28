Hear me out: Forget fancy 'Smart' features, these budget bike lights are probably all you need, and some are half price this Black Friday

You don't actually need smart features, and sometimes they actually make things worse

A black bike light switched on to show the beam intensity
(Image credit: Will Jones)

I've spent a lot of time testing out all sorts of lights recently to pull together my guide to the best bike lights. I've tried ones with every bell and/or whistle for hundreds and hundreds of dollars, and I've also tried plenty at the bargain end of the spectrum. 

What I learned is that, with a few exceptions, 'Smart' features tend to just complicate things unless you invest the time into getting to grips with all the features. Dumb lights, or what people just used to call 'bike lights' are a lot more user-friendly; just strap 'em to your bars, hit the button, and away you go. 

Cateye AMPP1700 UK: £139.99£79.99 at Amazon43% off:

Cateye AMPP1700
UK: £139.99 £79.99 at Amazon

43% off: 1700 lumens is enough to cover you for pretty much all after-dark road riding, and even bright enough to head off-road too. The mount is universal, so will work on aero bars, the light works just as well upside down, and it's got a really simple control scheme with one button and no unnecessary features. 

Cateye AMPP900USA: $69.95$59.46 at Amazon15% off

Cateye AMPP900
USA: $69.95 $59.46 at Amazon

15% off: Certainly a more modest discount than in the UK, but there's every chance the price will drop over the actual Black Friday weekend, so sit tight if you have the patience. This is the light I rate as the best for most people, most of the time, it's ace. Simple, unfussy, effective, and cheap. My old one from the previous line is still going 8 years on, too. 

