Hear me out: Forget fancy 'Smart' features, these budget bike lights are probably all you need, and some are half price this Black Friday
You don't actually need smart features, and sometimes they actually make things worse
I've spent a lot of time testing out all sorts of lights recently to pull together my guide to the best bike lights. I've tried ones with every bell and/or whistle for hundreds and hundreds of dollars, and I've also tried plenty at the bargain end of the spectrum.
What I learned is that, with a few exceptions, 'Smart' features tend to just complicate things unless you invest the time into getting to grips with all the features. Dumb lights, or what people just used to call 'bike lights' are a lot more user-friendly; just strap 'em to your bars, hit the button, and away you go.
The epitome of this for me is the wonderful Cateye AMPP900. It's simple, durable, bright, and cheap. While it isn't on offer for Black Friday - at least not yet, but be sure to check our Black Friday Bike Deals hub regularly - but plenty of other lights in the AMPP range are.
You basically just need to pick your brightness. Anything from the diminutive AMPP100 (don't buy this one, as the AMPP200 is the same price) through to the blinding AMPP2200 can be yours. The best deal of the lot in the UK is on the AMPP800, which is extremely commuter-friendly, or the AMPP1700, which could happily take you off-roading.
For those in the States, the discounts are a little smaller, and while it isn't the biggest discount my pick is to go for the Cateye AMPP900. It's the best option for most people, most of the time and it's dead cheap for what it does. That's why it's my 'best budget front light' in the guide. For more budget-friendly lights head to our sister guide to the best budget bike lights, too.
43% off: 1700 lumens is enough to cover you for pretty much all after-dark road riding, and even bright enough to head off-road too. The mount is universal, so will work on aero bars, the light works just as well upside down, and it's got a really simple control scheme with one button and no unnecessary features.
15% off: Certainly a more modest discount than in the UK, but there's every chance the price will drop over the actual Black Friday weekend, so sit tight if you have the patience. This is the light I rate as the best for most people, most of the time, it's ace. Simple, unfussy, effective, and cheap. My old one from the previous line is still going 8 years on, too.
