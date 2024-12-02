Cyber Monday is the best time to book a cycling trip to the world's most stunning riding destinations
Travel Tuesday deals continue an extra day in many places, but mostly for hotels
The Cyclingnews tech team has a lot of collective riding experience across Europe and beyond. We are often at press launches for new bikes, and invariably they are held in prime cycling locations. Even when we aren't actually riding, we're often bothering pros at their winter training camps, and kicking about at the biggest races of the year. In short, we know where is good for riding.
Black Friday in the last few years has grown to encompass the whole weekend (and the rest), and includes Cyber Monday. Now, though, there is also 'Travel Tuesday', where airlines and hotels offer reduced prices at a time of year when people traditionally look to book holidays as the winter gloom sets in.
I'm not going to pick out individual flights for you, because I don't know where you live or what dates you want to go on holiday, but I am going to spend some time for you and highlight some potentially great deals from some airlines to places with really great riding. You'll have to do a bit of the legwork yourself, but you should potentially save a bunch of cash that you can spend on some delicious post-ride cervezas in the sol.
Flight deals
Thanks to Cyber Monday, there are flights to dozens of locations around Europe available at roughly the same cost as a day's worth of city centre parking. It's incredible really, but that's the economy in which we live, and although these prices don't come with much baggage allowance, least of all allowance for a bike, those are flat costs you'll have to add to any flight, so you still stand to save by shopping around.
Head to our guide to the best bike travel cases if you need one of those, and we'll outline the added fee for each of the airlines below.
easyJet
Britain's favourite orange airline has a tonne of deals on right now, ending at 11pm on Monday 2nd December, so not even technically Travel Tuesday. As such, you'll have to be rapid and decisive to make the most of it.
Remember, you'll have to factor in an additional £45 each way to transport your bike.
- Tenerife from £14.99 - Historic home of the Sky/Ineos training campo, with epic rides up Mt. Teide, an active volcano
- Alicante from £14.99 - This part of Spain is awash with pro teams in December and January. The roads are great and the weather is mild. A must for pro spotting.
- Lanzarote from £14.99 - Another great volcanic island but less hilly than Tenerife
- Majorca from £14.99 - A textbook cycling destination with famous climbs like Sa Calobra and Puig Major
Ryanair
The name in low cost travel, Ryanair has somehow made some of its normally very cheap flights even cheaper for Cyber Monday. I used to dread flying Ryanair, but having flown on its planes at least 20 times in the last two years alone it's basically the same experience as with Easyjet. Like EasyJet, the Ryanair sale ends today so isn't technically a 'Travel Tuesday' thing.
Ryanair charges an additional £60 each way to transport your bike.
- Gran Canaria from £14.99 from Bristol & Luton: Another classic Canary Island destination, with tonnes of routes on and off-road.
- Alicante from £14.99 from Bristol & Luton: We can basically guarantee you'll see pro teams riding around here in December and January. Try and hang on their wheels for a bit if you dare.
- Tenerife from £14.99 from Bristol & Luton: A volcanic playground tailor made for bicycles. Experience cycling at altitude and feel your lungs burn.
- Lanzarote from £14.99 from Stanstead & Luton: One of the less hlly island destinations, ideal if you don't identify yourself as a climber.
Accomadation
It's all good and well flying to a farflung location for £14.99, but what about hotels? Luckily, they too are on offer, with our top picks of the deals listed below.
- Up to 35% off at Booking.com: Sale ends 4th December
- Over 30% off at Hotels.com: Sale ends 4th December
- Over 30% off at Expedia: Sale ends 4th December
