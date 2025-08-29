Chris Froome successfully undergoes surgery following training crash

Israel-Premier Tech have announced that Chris Froome has successfully undergone surgery following his training crash on Wednesday.

The four-time Tour de France winner was involved in a serious fall while training near Toulon this week, suffering a pneumothorax, five broken ribs, and a lumbar vertebrae fracture in the process.

After being airlifted to hospital via helicopter on Wednesday, Froome underwent surgery on Thursday afternoon. His Israel-Premier Tech confirmed that the surgery went well and that Froome is "in good spirits" following the procedure.

"We can confirm that Chris has successfully undergone surgery following his recent injuries," the team announced.

"The procedures went as planned, and Chris is currently recovering in hospital under the care of his medical team.

"He is in good spirits and grateful for the excellent medical support he has received. Chris and his family would like to thank fans, friends, and the cycling community for their concern and kind messages during this time."

After suffering multiple injuries in the crash, Froome isn't expected to compete again during the current season. His most recent outing was the Tour de Pologne earlier this month.

