Chris Froome successfully undergoes surgery following training crash

Briton suffered a pneumothorax, five broken ribs, and a lumbar vertebrae fracture in crash on Wednesday

Chris Froome pictured at the 2024 Tour de France Saitama Criterium (Image credit: Getty Images)

Israel-Premier Tech have announced that Chris Froome has successfully undergone surgery following his training crash on Wednesday.

The four-time Tour de France winner was involved in a serious fall while training near Toulon this week, suffering a pneumothorax, five broken ribs, and a lumbar vertebrae fracture in the process.

