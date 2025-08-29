Chris Froome successfully undergoes surgery following training crash
Briton suffered a pneumothorax, five broken ribs, and a lumbar vertebrae fracture in crash on Wednesday
Israel-Premier Tech have announced that Chris Froome has successfully undergone surgery following his training crash on Wednesday.
The four-time Tour de France winner was involved in a serious fall while training near Toulon this week, suffering a pneumothorax, five broken ribs, and a lumbar vertebrae fracture in the process.
After being airlifted to hospital via helicopter on Wednesday, Froome underwent surgery on Thursday afternoon. His Israel-Premier Tech confirmed that the surgery went well and that Froome is "in good spirits" following the procedure.
"We can confirm that Chris has successfully undergone surgery following his recent injuries," the team announced.
"The procedures went as planned, and Chris is currently recovering in hospital under the care of his medical team.
"He is in good spirits and grateful for the excellent medical support he has received. Chris and his family would like to thank fans, friends, and the cycling community for their concern and kind messages during this time."
After suffering multiple injuries in the crash, Froome isn't expected to compete again during the current season. His most recent outing was the Tour de Pologne earlier this month.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
We are pleased to report that @chrisfroome's surgery went well and he is in good spirits. Recover well, Froomey! pic.twitter.com/XVTxtmLmRsAugust 29, 2025
Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.