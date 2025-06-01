Recommended reading

'Baffling' - Geraint Thomas confused by how final crunch stage of Giro d'Italia played out

By published

2024 and 2023 Giro d'Italia podium finisher nonplussed by Del Toro's strategy after Simon Yates attacked on last mountains stage

Simon Yates (right) begins stage 21 in the pink jersey, alongside former leader Isaac del Toro now in the white young rider jersey at 2025 Giro d&#039;Italia
SSimon Yates (right) begins stage 21 in the pink jersey, alongside former leader Isaac del Toro now in the white young rider jersey at 2025 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) said he was 'baffled' by the tactics employed by Giro d'Italia race leader Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) on the final mountain stage on Saturday.

Stage 20 of the Giro saw Simon Yates (Visma-Lease a Bike) soar to the top place overall after he broke away from podium contender Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost) and Del Toro on the Colle delle Finestre ascent.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.