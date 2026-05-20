'We have to be ready to capitalise on anything - Thymen Arensman puts Netcompany Ineos back in the Grand Tour GC game

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Geraint Thomas is happy to see the British team in the GC battle

Thymen Arensman of Netherlands and Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team prior to the 109th Giro d&amp;apos;Italia 2026, Stage 11
Thymen Arensman is 30 seconds behind Giro d'Italia favourite Jonas Vingegaard (Image credit: Getty Images)

The vibe at the Netcompany Ineos team bus at the start of stage 11 was calm but quietly ambitious. After several years of struggling to compete in Grand Tours, Thymen Arensman has suddenly put the British team back in the GC game at the Giro d'Italia after the time trial on stage 10.

Geraint Thomas was the team's last Giro podium finisher when he was third in the 2024 Giro d'Italia. The Welshman is now the team's Director of Racing and ready to fight for at least a podium place in Rome.

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“It's only stage 11, and we have seen so many changes in the GC already, so it's so hard to predict what will happen next. A lot of things can still change. Everybody always talks about the third week in the Giro, and even this second week is quite hard. So many things can change.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Editor-at-large

Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).

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