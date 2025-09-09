'A re-run of the Bilbao stage'- UAE Team Emirates-XRG management respects Vuelta a España organisers’ decision to conclude the stage early

Head director Fernández Matxin says teams were informed six kilometres before the race ended early for a second day

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators are suppressed by the police during the La Vuelta - 80th Tour of Spain 2025, Stage 16 a 167.9km stage from Poio to Mos. Castro de Herville / The stage ends 8km before the actual finish line due to protests / on September 09, 2025 in Castro de Erville, Spain. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
The Guardia Civil amass in front of a large group of pro-Palestinian demonstrators blocking the route of stage 16 of the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images)

UAE Team Emirates-XRG head sports director Joxéan Fernández Matxin has explained that the decision to suspend the last part of stage 16 of the Vuelta a España due to the latest wave of pro-Palestine protests was only made a few kilometres before the relocation of the finish.

For the second time in less than a week after the protests on stage 11 in Bilbao, a Vuelta stage was once again party suspended, with the line relocated eight kilometres from the finish, at the foot of the final climb.

"It was a rerun of the Bilbao stage, we'd just come off the last descent [from the Alto de Prado, the penultimate climb] about 14 kilometres from the finish, [and were told] that we were stopping at eight kilometres," UAE sports director Joxean Fernández Matxin told Spanish state radio RTVE.

Moving briefly to the sporting aspect, Matxin said that they had sent Marc Soler back from the breakaway to support João Almeida. However, given the way the stage concluded, ultimately, there was no need for him to help the team leader.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

