'A re-run of the Bilbao stage'- UAE Team Emirates-XRG management respects Vuelta a España organisers’ decision to conclude the stage early

The Guardia Civil amass in front of a large group of pro-Palestinian demonstrators blocking the route of stage 16 of the Vuelta a España

UAE Team Emirates-XRG head sports director Joxéan Fernández Matxin has explained that the decision to suspend the last part of stage 16 of the Vuelta a España due to the latest wave of pro-Palestine protests was only made a few kilometres before the relocation of the finish.

For the second time in less than a week after the protests on stage 11 in Bilbao, a Vuelta stage was once again party suspended, with the line relocated eight kilometres from the finish, at the foot of the final climb.

On Tuesday, the GC times were taken early, but unlike six days ago, the stage win was awarded, with Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) outsprinting Mikel Landa (Soudal-QuickStep) for the honours.

However, sporting interest was once again all but eclipsed by the protests, which were far more numerous even than in Bilbao, but with the same devastating effect on the stage.

"It was a rerun of the Bilbao stage, we'd just come off the last descent [from the Alto de Prado, the penultimate climb] about 14 kilometres from the finish, [and were told] that we were stopping at eight kilometres," UAE sports director Joxean Fernández Matxin told Spanish state radio RTVE.

"We didn't know, though, if it was at the eight-kilometres-to-go sign, or if there was a line in the road. So it was confusing."

With the GC battle wiped out for a second straight day, Matxin said he didn't know whether this was the right decision or not, simply because in such a fast-moving situation, it was impossible to get enough information.

"We have no idea why it was at eight to go, not six or five. But that was the organisation's decision because the route was blocked. We can just respect those decisions and go with them."

Moving briefly to the sporting aspect, Matxin said that they had sent Marc Soler back from the breakaway to support João Almeida. However, given the way the stage concluded, ultimately, there was no need for him to help the team leader.

Quite how the race will be able to continue as far as Madrid remains unclear. Major protests are expected on stage 20 at Bola del Mundo, just outside Madrid, with further major demonstrations on stage 21 when the race reaches the capital.

Stage 18, an individual time trial in Valladolid, is also expected to be a serious flashpoint, with the stage hosts pledging to deploy 450 extra police officers to secure the stage.

Two days ago, the organisations categorically denied reports that the race would not have stage 21, but the renewed protests on stage 16 have made it even more difficult to know what the situation will be five days down the road.

