Valladolid to deploy 450 police for Vuelta a España time trial amid indications pro-Palestine protests could further intensify

By published

Government official warns of 'signs of extra action' planned by protestors

Pro-Palestinian protesters and the peloton prior to the La Vuelta - 80th Tour of Spain 2025, Stage 15 a 167.8km stage from A Veiga-Vegadeo to Monforte de Lemo
Protests against Israel's war on Gaza intensified over the weekend as Israel-Premier Tech riders removed the country's name from their jerseys (Image credit: Getty Images)

The local authorities in the city of Valladolid have opted to deploy 450 police officers along the route of Thursday's time trial stage of the Vuelta a España, amid what a local state official said were signs that expected pro-Palestine protests could expand their usual fields of action.

"We have indications that wider actions are being organised beyond the usual placing of [Palestinian] flags outside the route," Jacinto Canales, a state official in Valladolid, told the news agency EFE.

The Vuelta a España has already seen multiple protests against the ongoing presence of the Israel-Premier Tech squad in the race, the most recent being on Sunday's stage 15 when a roadside demonstrator indirectly caused Spanish rider Javier Romo (Movistar) to crash around 60 kilometres from the finish. Police arrested 11 protestors during the stage for various offences.

The Vuelta a España has a permanent police presence accompanying it, comprising 202 officers. 132 from the Guardia Civil force - primarily mobile units responsible for traffic and non-urban duties during stages - while a further 70 from the National Police handle the starts and finishes and the immediate surrounding area.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

