Pro-Palestine protesters bring Vuelta a España to a stop on stage 16, with final climb cancelled

The impact of the Gaza conflict continues to disrupt La Vuelta during a key GC moment

Pro-Palestinian protesters during the La Vuelta - 80th Tour of Spain 2025, Stage 16 a 167.9km stage from Poio to Mos. Castro de Herville on September 09, 2025 in Castro de Erville, Spain
Ongoing protests against the conflict in Gaza have impacted the Vuelta a España again on stage 16, with a large protest blocking the road at the 3km to go mark, preventing the organisation from holding the stage finish in Castro de Herville.

The race director announced that the GC and stage winner would be decided with 8km to go.

The atmosphere in Spain has led to increasing protests at the Vuelta a España, with stage 11 in Bilbao being halted before the finish and no stage winner declared. Other stages have been affected when protesters spilled into the roadway.

On stage 10, Simone Petilli (Intermarché-Wanty) crashed as the peloton was forced to swerve through protesters on the course.

Israel-Premier Tech have refused to leave the Vuelta, calling such a move "a dangerous precedent". They removed the word "Israel" from their jerseys and have continued to race despite Spain's Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares being in favour of the team's departure.

Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

