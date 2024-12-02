10 hand-picked winter cycling kit deals from the Cyber Monday sales to keep you warm on the bike

It's December which means many of us, myself included, are reaching for the warm winter kit on our rides. Give me blue skies and sunshine any day of the week, but I do love the feeling of pulling on a good quality, effective and warm winter kit that helps me feel ready to face the elements.

I've had a look through the online sales events and handpicked some solid deals on good quality winter cycling kit. I've ridden in a lot of this kit myself and if I haven't my Cyclingnews tech team colleagues have. We can promise it does what it says on the tin. Many of the pieces feature in our buyer's guides, a best-of-the-best selection of kit for various purposes.

This selection is split into US and UK deals, as not all of the deals are available in both territories.

USA: Quick Cyber Monday Deals

UK: Quick Cyber Monday Deals

US Cyber Monday deals

Specialized Women's Prime Alpha Jacket: $250 $124.99 at Specialized

$125 off - Put simply, this is a fantastic jacket from Specialized. It's lined with Polartec Alpha fleece, has a great cut and will fit into a rear jersey pocket so you can carry it. I love putting mine on, it brings warmth and comfort on cold and cooler days and looks really stylish. Read our in-depth review

Specialized Neoprene Shoe Covers: $85 $62.99 at Specialized

$22 off - Cyclingnews Associate Editor Josh Croxton really rates these overshoes. They use thick neoprene, have a snug, zero-flap fit and have a tall fit that covers the calves for maximum protection. A great winter buy and all three sizes are available.

Velotoze Neoprene Waterproof gloves $65 $55.20 at Amazon

19% off - As used by Pog and Team UAE, these are my favourite waterproof neoprene gloves. They are very well sealed, have a really long cuff, and aren't super tight and restrictive like some other neoprene gloves. Read our in-depth review

Feature in: Best winter cycling gloves

Castelli Entranta bibtights: $134.99 $101.24 at Competitive Cyclist

25% off - A pair of warm, comfortable and unrestrictive pair of tights from Castelli. I've ridden many miles in them. Available in a range of sizes and in black and navy colours.

Endura BaaBaa blend long sleeve base layer: $79.95 $55.95 at Competitive Cyclist

30% off - Discounted in two colours and most sizes. The merino wool blend BaaBaa base layer is a really versatile option. It's very soft, comfortable and warm and has a more relaxed T-shirt-like fit. Great under a winter jacket or for relaxing in and wearing post-ride. I like pulling it on after a long, cold winter ride as much as I like riding in it. Read our in-depth review

Cyber Monday UK deals

Endura Road overshoes: £36.99 £29.99 at Tredz

£7 off - The Endura road overshoes are on sale for under £30. The Road Overshoes take the best budget spot in our best cycling overshoes buyers guide. For the money, they are a solid pair of quality neoprene overshoes and the hi-vis version adds good visibility. Feature in: Best cycling overshoes

Read our: in-depth review

Rapha Pro Team Windstopper jersey: £195 £132 at Sigma Sports

32% off - One for the racers here, the Pro Team Windstopper is made with Gore-Tex Infinium fabric and has a tight flap-free fit, it's rain-repellant and windproof and is perfect as a jersey or over one with arm warmers for hard riding. Top tip, the pickets are small and tight so this isn't one for packing lots into.

Rapha Pro Team Lightweight bibtights: £190 £128 at Sigma Sports

33% off - I love riding in the Pro Team Lightweight tights. They are very comfortable, thin and light. Plus they look super stylish, especially in navy. I like them for autumn, spring and more intense or milder winter riders. The women's version also carries the same discount. Feature in: Best winter bibtights

Castelli Perfetto ROS 2 women's jacket: £260 £110 at Sigma Sports

Upto 57% off - I rode to work in this jacket this morning in the dark and cold. It's a fantastic piece that will get you through a winter as your main jacket if you need it to, just change your layers underneath. The cut is excellent as is the Gore-Tex Infinium material. Various colours and sizes are discounted but the Melon / Military green colour is cheapest.

Castelli Unlimited Puffy Gilet: £210 £149.59 at Sigma Sports

29% off - I've been riding in the Unlimited Puffy Gilet this winter and it's a great piece of kit. It's slightly more relaxed in fit, but just by a touch and uses soft and fleecy Polartec Alpha insulation inside, and outside there's a DWR coating which is effective. Nice for road, gravel, mtb or anything else and it packs down small. There are two roomy pockets at the rear and a generous chest pocket. I particularly like the snug, fleecy neck.

