Shimano power meters to dominate WorldTour peloton in 2018

Image 1 of 5 A closer look at the 53/39 Dura-Ace R9100-P series crankset, with Shimano's new power meter (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 2 of 5 The new Shimano Dura-Ace R9100-P power meter will be available November 1 (Image credit: Courtesy Shimano) Image 3 of 5 FDJ were seen testing the new power meter as early as the 2016 Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 A look at the non-drive side of the power meter crankset (Image credit: Ben Delaney/Immediate Media) Image 5 of 5 Shimano Dura-Ace R9100-P crankset without chainrings (Image credit: Ben Delaney/Immediate Media)

Shimano is already a dominant force when it comes to components in the pro peloton, but its presence is set to extend further in 2018 as a number of WorldTour teams prepare to use its new power meters.

Ahead of the 2018 season, 15 of the 18 WorldTour teams ride Shimano components either fully or partly. Five of them use the Japanese component giant's wheels, of which two use Shimano's finishing kit brand PRO.

Shimano has confirmed that next year six WorldTour teams will ride with Shimano's Dura-Ace R9100-P power meter equipped cranksets.

Shimano-sponsored FDJ were the only WorldTour team equipped with the power meter in the 2017 season and will continue next year.

In recent years, German power meter specialists SRM has been the more popular power meter brand in the sport, with eight teams riding the units in 2017. BMC Racing, Trek-Segafredo and Orica-Scott [soon to be Michelton-Scott] were four of those teams, but will all switch to Shimano's unit in 2018.

Team Sky and Team Sunweb also move from Stages and Pioneer to the Shimano units, respectively.

So far, six WorldTour teams are confirmed to ride with the Shimano Dura-Ace R9100-P power meters for the 2018 season, and the power meters from Shimano look set to become a dominant force for power measurement in cycling.

The dual-sided power meter offers claimed accuracy readings of +/-2%, works with Bluetooth or ANT+ and adds 70g to the standard Dura-Ace R9100 crankset, Shimano claim.

Along with Shimano and SRM, Power2Max, 4iiii, Quarq, Pioneer and ROTOR will also be present in the WorldTour peloton next season.