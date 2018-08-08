UEC European Championships Time Trial – Start Times

Image 1 of 6 Ellen Van Dijk (Sunweb) wins final stage at Lotto Thuringen Ladies Tour (Image credit: Lotto Thüringen Ladies Tour) Image 2 of 6 Victor Campenaerts of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal wins the Belgian time trial title in 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 6 Ann-Sophie Duyck (Belgium) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 6 Anna van der Breggen of The Netherlands and Boels - Dolmans (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 6 Former champion Lisa Brennauer (Germany) rides to sixth place (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 6 Spanish champion Jonathan Castroviejo (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The Netherlands' Ellen Van Dijk will attempt to defend her time trial title at the UEC Road European Championships in Glasgow, Scotland, on Wednesday morning, while Belgium's Victor Campanaerts attempts the same feat in the men's event later in the day.

Van Dijk will again be up against both Belgian Ann-Sophie Duyck and her Dutch compatriot Anna van der Breggen – who finished second and third, respectively, at last year's event in Herning, Denmark – over the 30km course in Glasgow.

All three could be pushed hard by 2014 time trial world champion and current German national time trial champion Lisa Brennauer, who arrives at the event on Wednesday in impeccable form, fresh from becoming European individual pursuit champion on the track on Saturday, and following that up with third place in the European road race championships the next day.

While the women's road race took place last Sunday – and was won by Italy's Marta Bastianelli, with both Van Dijk and Van der Breggen finishing in the front group of 20 riders – the men's road race doesn't take place until this coming Sunday, August 12.

Before then, Campanaerts will face stiff competition over the 45kn course on Wednesday afternoon from 2016 European TT champion Jonathan Castroviejo (Spain), and Britain's five-time national TT champion Alex Dowsett, racing on home ground.

Campanaerts, as the defending champion, is last man off at 13:33 BST, but other names to watch out for include Denmark's Rasmus Quaade, Britain's Harry Tanfield, former Hour Record holder Matthias Brändle (Austria), and second-to-last man off the start ramp, Irish national champion Ryan Mullen.

UEC European Championships Time Trial women's and men's - Start Times, BST (GMT+1)

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tatiana Jasekova (Slovakia) 09:00:00 2 Lija Laizane (Latvia) 09:01:00 3 Eileen Burns (Ireland) 09:02:00 4 Omer Shapira (Israel) 09:03:00 5 Olga Shekel (Ukraine) 09:04:00 6 Rikke Lonne (Denmark) 09:05:00 7 Anastasiia Pliaskina (Russia) 09:06:00 8 Anna Plichta (Poland) 09:07:00 9 Juliette Labous (France) 09:08:00 10 Trixi Worrack (Germany) 09:09:00 11 Marta Cavalli (Italy) 09:10:00 12 Kelly Murphy (Ireland) 09:11:00 13 Ana Maria Covrig (Romania) 09:12:00 14 Olena Pavlukhina (Azerbaijan) 09:13:00 15 Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic) 09:14:00 16 Rotem Gafinovitz (Israel) 09:15:00 17 Nicole Hanselmann (Switzerland) 09:16:00 18 Martina Ritter (Austria) 09:17:00 19 Daiva Ragazinskiene (Lithuania) 09:18:00 20 Valeriya Kononenko (Ukraine) 09:19:00 21 Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Finland) 09:20:00 22 Line Marie Gulliksen (Norway) 09:21:00 23 Eugenia Bujak (Slovania) 09:22:00 24 Pernille Mathiesen (Demark) 09:23:00 25 Lourdes Oyarbide (Spain) 09:24:00 26 Margarita Syradoeva (Russia) 09:25:00 27 Hayley Simmonds (Great Britain) 09:26:00 28 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Poland) 09:27:00 29 Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands) 09:28:00 30 Audrey Cordon Ragot (France) 09:29:00 31 Lisa Brennauer (Germany) 09:30:00 32 Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy) 09:31:00 33 Ann-Sophie Duyck (Belgium) 09:32:00 34 Ellen van Dijk (Netherlands) 09:33:00

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gediminas Bagdonas (Lithuania) 13:00:00 2 Oleksandr Golovash (Ukraine) 13:01:00 3 Tiago Machado (Portugal) 13:02:00 4 Edward Dunbar (Ireland) 13:03:00 5 Artem Ovechkin (Russia) 13:04:00 6 Jan Barta (Czech Republic) 13:05:00 7 Marco Mathis (Germany) 13:06:00 8 Rasmus Christian Quaade (Denmark) 13:07:00 9 Harry Tanfield (Great Britain) 13:08:00 10 Victor De La Parte (Spain) 13:09:00 11 Dylan van Baarle (Netherlands) 13:10:00 12 Yoann Paillot (France) 13:11:00 13 Yves Lampaert (Belgium) 13:12:00 14 Moreno Moser (Italy) 13:13:00 15 Ramunas Navardauskas (Lithuania) 13:14:00 16 Tobias Ludvigsson (Sweden) 13:15:00 17 Branislau Samoilau (Belarus) 13:16:00 18 Andrey Grivko (Ukraine) 13:17:00 19 José Gonçalves (Portugal) 13:18:00 20 Matthias Brändle (Austria) 13:19:00 21 Marek Canecky (Slovakia) 13:20:00 22 Alexander Evtushenko (Russia) 13:21:00 23 Josef Cerny (Czech Republic) 13:22:00 24 Stefan Küng (Switzerland) 13:23:00 25 Marcin Bialoblocki (Poland) 13:24:00 26 Maximilian Schachmann (Germany) 13:25:00 27 Martin Toft Madsen (Denmark) 13:26:00 28 Alex Dowsett (Great Britain) 13:27:00 29 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spain) 13:28:00 30 Jos van Emden (Netherlands) 13:29:00 31 Alexis Gougeard (France) 13:30:00 32 Filippo Ganna (Italy) 13:31:00 33 Ryan Mullen (Ireland) 13:32:00 34 Victor Campenaerts (Belgium) 13:33:00

