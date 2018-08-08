Trending

UEC European Championships Time Trial – Start Times

Elite women start at 9 a.m. followed by elite men at 1 p.m. (BST)

Ellen Van Dijk (Sunweb) wins final stage at Lotto Thuringen Ladies Tour

(Image credit: Lotto Thüringen Ladies Tour)
Victor Campenaerts of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal wins the Belgian time trial title in 2018

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Ann-Sophie Duyck (Belgium)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Anna van der Breggen of The Netherlands and Boels - Dolmans

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Former champion Lisa Brennauer (Germany) rides to sixth place

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Spanish champion Jonathan Castroviejo (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The Netherlands' Ellen Van Dijk will attempt to defend her time trial title at the UEC Road European Championships in Glasgow, Scotland, on Wednesday morning, while Belgium's Victor Campanaerts attempts the same feat in the men's event later in the day.

Van Dijk will again be up against both Belgian Ann-Sophie Duyck and her Dutch compatriot Anna van der Breggen – who finished second and third, respectively, at last year's event in Herning, Denmark – over the 30km course in Glasgow.

All three could be pushed hard by 2014 time trial world champion and current German national time trial champion Lisa Brennauer, who arrives at the event on Wednesday in impeccable form, fresh from becoming European individual pursuit champion on the track on Saturday, and following that up with third place in the European road race championships the next day.

While the women's road race took place last Sunday – and was won by Italy's Marta Bastianelli, with both Van Dijk and Van der Breggen finishing in the front group of 20 riders – the men's road race doesn't take place until this coming Sunday, August 12.

Before then, Campanaerts will face stiff competition over the 45kn course on Wednesday afternoon from 2016 European TT champion Jonathan Castroviejo (Spain), and Britain's five-time national TT champion Alex Dowsett, racing on home ground.

Campanaerts, as the defending champion, is last man off at 13:33 BST, but other names to watch out for include Denmark's Rasmus Quaade, Britain's Harry Tanfield, former Hour Record holder Matthias Brändle (Austria), and second-to-last man off the start ramp, Irish national champion Ryan Mullen.

UEC European Championships Time Trial women's and men's - Start Times, BST (GMT+1)

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tatiana Jasekova (Slovakia)09:00:00
2Lija Laizane (Latvia)09:01:00
3Eileen Burns (Ireland)09:02:00
4Omer Shapira (Israel)09:03:00
5Olga Shekel (Ukraine)09:04:00
6Rikke Lonne (Denmark)09:05:00
7Anastasiia Pliaskina (Russia)09:06:00
8Anna Plichta (Poland)09:07:00
9Juliette Labous (France)09:08:00
10Trixi Worrack (Germany)09:09:00
11Marta Cavalli (Italy)09:10:00
12Kelly Murphy (Ireland)09:11:00
13Ana Maria Covrig (Romania)09:12:00
14Olena Pavlukhina (Azerbaijan)09:13:00
15Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic)09:14:00
16Rotem Gafinovitz (Israel)09:15:00
17Nicole Hanselmann (Switzerland)09:16:00
18Martina Ritter (Austria)09:17:00
19Daiva Ragazinskiene (Lithuania)09:18:00
20Valeriya Kononenko (Ukraine)09:19:00
21Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Finland)09:20:00
22Line Marie Gulliksen (Norway)09:21:00
23Eugenia Bujak (Slovania)09:22:00
24Pernille Mathiesen (Demark)09:23:00
25Lourdes Oyarbide (Spain)09:24:00
26Margarita Syradoeva (Russia)09:25:00
27Hayley Simmonds (Great Britain)09:26:00
28Katarzyna Pawlowska (Poland)09:27:00
29Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands)09:28:00
30Audrey Cordon Ragot (France)09:29:00
31Lisa Brennauer (Germany)09:30:00
32Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy)09:31:00
33Ann-Sophie Duyck (Belgium)09:32:00
34Ellen van Dijk (Netherlands)09:33:00

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gediminas Bagdonas (Lithuania)13:00:00
2Oleksandr Golovash (Ukraine)13:01:00
3Tiago Machado (Portugal)13:02:00
4Edward Dunbar (Ireland)13:03:00
5Artem Ovechkin (Russia)13:04:00
6Jan Barta (Czech Republic)13:05:00
7Marco Mathis (Germany)13:06:00
8Rasmus Christian Quaade (Denmark)13:07:00
9Harry Tanfield (Great Britain)13:08:00
10Victor De La Parte (Spain)13:09:00
11Dylan van Baarle (Netherlands)13:10:00
12Yoann Paillot (France)13:11:00
13Yves Lampaert (Belgium)13:12:00
14Moreno Moser (Italy)13:13:00
15Ramunas Navardauskas (Lithuania)13:14:00
16Tobias Ludvigsson (Sweden)13:15:00
17Branislau Samoilau (Belarus)13:16:00
18Andrey Grivko (Ukraine)13:17:00
19José Gonçalves (Portugal)13:18:00
20Matthias Brändle (Austria)13:19:00
21Marek Canecky (Slovakia)13:20:00
22Alexander Evtushenko (Russia)13:21:00
23Josef Cerny (Czech Republic)13:22:00
24Stefan Küng (Switzerland)13:23:00
25Marcin Bialoblocki (Poland)13:24:00
26Maximilian Schachmann (Germany)13:25:00
27Martin Toft Madsen (Denmark)13:26:00
28Alex Dowsett (Great Britain)13:27:00
29Jonathan Castroviejo (Spain)13:28:00
30Jos van Emden (Netherlands)13:29:00
31Alexis Gougeard (France)13:30:00
32Filippo Ganna (Italy)13:31:00
33Ryan Mullen (Ireland)13:32:00
34Victor Campenaerts (Belgium)13:33:00

