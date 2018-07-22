Peter Sagan and Mark Cavendish set to go head-to-head at European Championships

Image 1 of 5 Bora-Hansgrohe's Peter Sagan puts on another green jersey at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 5 Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 5 Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) at the start of stage 11 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 5 Ellen van Dijk (Sunweb) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Marianne Vos (Waowdeals) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Peter Sagan (Slovakia) and Mark Cavendish (Great Britain) are set to go head-to-head in the road race at the European Championships in Glasgow, Scotland, on August 12.

The road championships begin with the women's road race on August 5, followed by the men's and women's time trials on August 8, and the men's road race on Sunday August 12.

A number of other top names are on the provisional start list to be making the trip to Scotland for the men's road race shortly after the finish of the Tour de France, which ends in Paris on July 29, including Belgium's Greg Van Avermaet, who wore the Tour's yellow jersey for eight days, Italy's Sonny Colbrelli, and winner of the 'Roubaix stage' at this year's Tour, John Degenkolb (Germany).

Defending road-race champion Alexander Kristoff (Norway) will be another rider hoping to use his Tour fitness to his advantage, while Germany's André Greipel will hope that his longer rest – having quit the Tour on stage 11 on the road to Alpe d'Huez after falling too far behind to finish inside the time limit that day – may help when up against Cavendish and 2016 European champion Sagan in what is likely to be a bunch sprint at the finish of the race based on a Glasgow city-centre course.

Belgian Victor Campenaerts will try to defend his time trial title, going up against 2016 TT champion Jonathan Castroviejo (Spain) and Great Britain's Alex Dowsett.

In the women's time trial, 2017 champion Ellen Van Dijk is set to defend her title in Glasgow, as is her Dutch teammate Marianne Vos, who last year won the road race in Herning, Denmark, edging out Italy's Giorgia Bronzini and Russia's Olga Zabelinskaya, who are also both due to ride.