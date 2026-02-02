'I set the stakes high' - Emma Finucane, British women and Danish men team pursuiters smash world records at European track championships

Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com - 02/02/2026 - Cycling - 2026 UEC Track Elite European Championships - Konya Velodrome, Konya, Türkiye - Women&#039;s Sprint Qualifying - Emma Finucane (Great Britain) after the Women&#039;s Sprint Qualifying 200m flying start setting a new world record of 9.759
Emma Finucane celebrates her world record in the flying 200m (Image credit: SWPix.com)

British riders broke records three times on day two of the UEC Track European Championships in Konya, Turkey on Monday, with sprinter Emma Finucane smashing the flying 200-metre mark set by China's Yuan Liying and the women's team pursuit squad regaining the 4,000 metre record after losing it to Germany at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Finucane shaved 0.223 seconds off the flying 200m mark, setting a time of 9.759 seconds on the same track where Liying became the first woman to break 10 seconds when she set her record of 9.976 seconds at the Nations Cup in 2025.

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

