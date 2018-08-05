Trending

Bastianelli claims European Road Race title

Vos, Brennauer out-paced in cat-and-mouse finale

Image 1 of 26

Marta Bastianelli (Italy) celebrates her European title

Marta Bastianelli (Italy) celebrates her European title
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 26

Marta Bastianelli (Italy)

Marta Bastianelli (Italy)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 26

Lisa Brennauer (Germany)

Lisa Brennauer (Germany)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 26

Marianne Vos (Netherlands)

Marianne Vos (Netherlands)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 26

The women's European championship podium

The women's European championship podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 26

Vos, Bastianelli and Brennauer

Vos, Bastianelli and Brennauer
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 26

Marta Bastianelli (Italy)

Marta Bastianelli (Italy)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 26

Marta Bastianelli (Italy)

Marta Bastianelli (Italy)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 26

Marta Bastianelli (Italy)

Marta Bastianelli (Italy)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 26

Marta Bastianelli (Italy) celebrates her European title

Marta Bastianelli (Italy) celebrates her European title
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 26

Marta Bastianelli (Italy) celebrates her European title

Marta Bastianelli (Italy) celebrates her European title
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 26

Marta Bastianelli (Italy) wins the European road race title

Marta Bastianelli (Italy) wins the European road race title
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 26

Marta Bastianelli (Italy) celebrates her European title

Marta Bastianelli (Italy) celebrates her European title
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 26

Marta Bastianelli (Italy) celebrates her European title

Marta Bastianelli (Italy) celebrates her European title
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 26

Marta Bastianelli (Italy)

Marta Bastianelli (Italy)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 26

Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands)

Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 26

Sophie Wright (Great Britain) on a solo attack

Sophie Wright (Great Britain) on a solo attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 26

Lisa Klein (Germany) leads the breakaway

Lisa Klein (Germany) leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 26

Lucinda Brand of the Netherlands leads as she competes in the Women's Road Race during the Road Cycling on Day Four of the European Championships Glasgow 2018

Lucinda Brand of the Netherlands leads as she competes in the Women's Road Race during the Road Cycling on Day Four of the European Championships Glasgow 2018
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 26

Lucinda Brand, Sophie Wright, Juliet Labous in the breakaway

Lucinda Brand, Sophie Wright, Juliet Labous in the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 26

The women's road race in the European Championships in Glasgow

The women's road race in the European Championships in Glasgow
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 26

The women's road race in the European Championships in Glasgow

The women's road race in the European Championships in Glasgow
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 26

The women's road race in the European Championships in Glasgow

The women's road race in the European Championships in Glasgow
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 26

The women's road race in the European Championships in Glasgow

The women's road race in the European Championships in Glasgow
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 26

Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands)

Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 26

Sophie Wright (Great Britain) on a solo attack

Sophie Wright (Great Britain) on a solo attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Marta Bastianelli (Italy) won the sprint of a reduced group to win the Women's European Championship ahead of defending champion Marianne Vos (Netherlands) and Lisa Brennauer (Germany).

"It's a very hard race, and this win is for my team, because my teammates stayed with me from start to finish," Bastianelli said.

"The sprint was very hard but I think it was very technical. Yesterday we said we had to be top three in the last corner. It was crazy, because it was very hard and fast. I don't know how many kilometers per hour it was but it was very hard."

The race was marked by numerous break groups, with the last being caught with only 1km to go. The Dutch women dominated much of the day, but in the end they were unable to use their advantage.

Several breakaways formed and were caught before a quintet established itself: Lucinda Brand (Netherlands), Lisa Klein (Germany), Nadia Quagliotto (Italy), Juliette Labous (France) and Sophie Wright (Great Britain). Approaching the finish line to start on the fifth lap, Klein jumped from the group, crossing some 30 seconds behind Wright and 19 seconds ahead of the other three, with the field at 2:14.

With 61km to go, the gap to Wright, now alone, had grown to over a minute, with the field more than 2:30 down. They started giving serious chase, with Spain and the Netherlands leading the way. The gaps stayed roughly the same as the sixth lap started, the peloton having relaxed its efforts.

The big names suddenly became more active, unwilling to let the 19-year-old Briton take the race unchallenged. With 48km to go the gap had dropped to under two minutes, with most of the pressure coming from Germany and the Netherlands. A crash near the end of the lap involved Labous, who appeared to be injured.

The start of the next lap saw the gap down to just under a minute, with constant attacks coming from the field. They soon had Wright in their sights. After she was caught, a new lead group consisting of World Champion Chantal Blaak (Netherlands), Alice Barnes (Great Britain) and Elena Cecchini (Italy) formed. They went into the penultimate lap with 24 seconds over a greatly diminished peloton.

The German women went to the head of the field, and led to the catch with 22.3km to go. The Dutch didn't let up, attacking one after the other. Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands) and Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy) formed a dangerous lead group with 21km left. Great Britain's Dani Rowe moved up on the ascent, the only one able to make a dent in the gap. She made it up to the two leaders just before the end of the lap.

This trio set out on the final lap with a 40-seconds lead. Floortje Mackaij (Netherlands) and Aude Biannic (France) gave chase, and caught up with 11.5km to go. Despite their riders up front, the Dutch continued to lead the chasing group.

With just under 8km to go, Van der Breggen attacked, and only Longo Borghini could go with her. The three chasers soon faded back into the peloton. It looked as though the duo would stay away, but with Van der Breggen refusing to pull and Longo Borghini unable to get rid of the Olympic champion, their cooperation stalled. They were caught at the 1km marker, leaving a group of about 25 to contest the sprint.

Orange jerseys led the way to the finish, but it was Marta Bastianelli (Italy) who jumped for the win, ahead of Marianne Vos (Netherlands) and Lisa Brennauer (Germany).

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marta Bastianelli (Italy)3:28:15
2Marianne Vos (Netherlands)
3Lisa Brennauer (Germany)
4Elena Cecchini (Italy)
5Rasa Leleivyte (Lithuania)
6Christina Malling Siggaard (Denmark)
7Kaat Hannes (Belgium)
8Anna Van Der Breggen (Netherlands)
9Lorena Wiebes (Netherlands)
10Danielle Rowe (Great Britain)
11Floortje Mackaij (Netherlands)
12Christine Majerus (Luxembourg)
13Eugenia Bujak (Slovenia)
14Giorgia Bronzini (Italy)
15Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy)
16Emilia Fahlin (Sweden)
17Anastasiia Iakovenko (Russian Federation)
18Aude Biannic (France)
19Ellen Van Dijk (Netherlands)
20Dani Christmas (Great Britain)
21Lucinda Brand (Netherlands)0:00:06
22Sofie De Vuyst (Belgium)
23Chantal Blaak (Netherlands)0:00:08
24Liane Lippert (Germany)
25Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Italy)
26Marta Cavalli (Italy)0:00:10
27Polona Batagelj (Slovenia)0:00:14
28Hanna Nilsson (Sweden)0:00:15
29Soraya Paladin (Italy)0:00:37
30Nadia Quagliotto (Italy)0:00:42
31Eugénie Duval (France)
32Alice Barnes (Great Britain)0:03:08
33Olga Shekel (Ukraine)0:03:47
34Anna Henderson (Great Britain)
35Alice Sharpe (Ireland)
36Daiva Ragazinskiene (Lithuania)
37Rikke Lønne (Denmark)
38Ellen Van Loy (Belgium)
39Nicola Juniper (Great Britain)
40Abby-Mae Parkinson (Great Britain)
41Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukraine)
42Alba Teruel Ribes (Spain)
43Omer Shapira (Israel)
44Sara Penton (Sweden)
45Olena Sharga (Ukraine)
46Victorie Guilman (France)
47Lisa Klein (Germany)
48Clara Koppenburg (Germany)
49Nicole Hanselmann (Switzerland)
50Sabrina Stultiens (Netherlands)
51Martina Ritter (Austria)
52Kathrin Hammes (Germany)
53Trixi Worrack (Germany)
54Susanne Andersen (Norway)
55Pernille Mathiesen (Denmark)
56Sophie Wright (Great Britain)0:04:45
57Špela Kern (Slovenia)0:05:50
58Annelies Dom (Belgium)
59Tereza Medvedova (Slovakia)
60Anabelle Dreville (France)
61Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spain)
62Sarah Rijkes (Austria)
63Charlotte Bravard (France)
64Ana Maria Covrig (Romania)
DNFDésirée Ehrler (Switzerland)
DNFLija Laizane (Latvia)
DNFEmilie Moberg (Norway)
DNFOlena Pavlukhina (Azerbaijan)
DNFElizabeth Banks (Great Britain)
DNFRotem Gafinovitz (Israel)
DNFTetiana Riabchenko (Ukraine)
DNFAne Santesteban Gonzalez (Spain)
DNFCharlotte Becker (Germany)
DNFUrša Pintar (Slovenia)
DNFMieke Kröger (Germany)
DNFKatarzyna Wilkos (Poland)
DNFKatarzyna Pawlowska (Poland)
DNFElizaveta Oshurkova (Russian Federation)
DNFStine Borgli (Norway)
DNFAurela Nerlo (Poland)
DNFAudrey Cordon Ragot (France)
DNFLotta Lepistö (Finland)
DNFJuliette Labous (France)
DNFValerie Demey (Belgium)
DNFSeverine Eraud (France)
DNFLouise Norman Hansen (Denmark)
DNFAntonia Gröndahl (Finland)
DNFLourdes Oyarbide (Spain)
DNFMelissa Van Neck (Czech Republic)
DNFGloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spain)
DNFElise Maes (Luxembourg)
DNFMonika Brzezna (Poland)
DNFKarolina Karasiewicz (Poland)
DNFLine Marie Gulliksen (Norway)
DNFMargarita Syradoeva (Russian Federation)
DNFLucia Gonzalez B. (Spain)
DNFKathrin Schweinberger (Austria)
DNFTatiana Jaseková (Slovakia)
DNFAnastasiia Pliaskina (Russian Federation)
DNFAnastasiya Dzedzikava (Belarus)
DNFSara Mustonen (Sweden)
DNFSanne Cant (Belgium)
DNFAnna Plichta (Poland)
DNFLiisa Ehrberg (Estonia)
DNFAvital Gez (Israel)
DNFLaura Vainionpää (Finland)
DNSChantal Hoffmann (Luxembourg)

