Tiesj Benoot's Cervelo R5 - Gallery

Image 1 of 12 Tiesj Benoot's Cervelo R5 (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 2 of 12 Shimano's Dura-Ace rim brakes provide the stopping power (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 3 of 12 The bike features Dura-Ace throughout (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 4 of 12 The Dura-Ace chainset is fitted with a 54T outer chainring (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 5 of 12 Benoot is also using Shimano's R9100-P power meter (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 6 of 12 A few links removed from the chain should help prevent chain drop over cobbles (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 7 of 12 Pro components are used extensively throughout (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 8 of 12 Benoot was number 171 for Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 9 of 12 The proprietary Cervelo seatpost is topped by a Pro Falcon saddle (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 10 of 12 28mm Continental Pro Ltd tubular tyres were used. We're unsure what the 68 marking denotes (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 11 of 12 A K-Edge computer mount keeps Benoot's Sigma Rox computer in check (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 12 of 12 Elite provides the Vico cages and Fly Team bottles (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Tiesj Benoot is a 25-year-old classics specialist, born in the Flanders region of Belgium. After turning pro with Lotto-Soudal in 2015, he outlined his potential with 5th place at the Tour of Flanders and 2nd overall at the Belgium Tour. Now at Team Sunweb, Benoot's palmares already boasts success at the highest level, most notably, his victory at the 2018 Strade Bianche.

Benoot followed that up with 5th place at the 2019 edition and has come into the 2020 Spring Classics campaign on good form, opening his account at Omloop Het Niewsblad with 14th place.

With Northern Italy on lockdown and large gatherings being cancelled worldwide, RCS have so-far culled three of the Italian classics from the calendar, including Strade Bianche, Tirreno-Adriatico and Milan-San Remo.

This meant Benoot was unable to challenge for a second tilt at Strade Bianche. Instead, his altered program took him to Paris-Nice, where he finished third on stage 1.

For the 2020 season, Benoot's Sunweb team is sponsored by Cervelo, providing him with a choice of the S5 aero bike, or the R5 lightweight bike. For the first races of his campaign, Benoot has opted for the latter.

Despite contentious forms of modern technology working its way into the pro peloton, namely disc brakes and tubeless tyres, Benoot's current setup is traditional in a sense. He's running a lightweight bike with traditional frame shapes, rim brakes and tubular tyres - although he has fitted wider 28mm rubber in an attempt to smooth the cobbles.

Shifting comes courtesy of Shimano's Dura-Ace Di2 R9150 groupset and is complete with the brand's own R9100-P power meter. Shimano's subsidiary components company, Pro, also provides the finishing kit, with handlebars, stem, seatpost and saddle all coming from the Japanese brand.

Benoot has also shortened his chain by a few links in a bid to prevent chain slap and drop over the rough ground. It's been shortened to the point that spinning the cranks backwards in the big-and-big gear shown causes the chain to ship off the 30T sprocket - something the mechanic was keen to point out.

Click through the gallery above for a closer look at Tiesj Benoot's Cervelo R5.

Tiesj Benoot's Cervelo R5 full bike specifications