Kristoff conquers Tour of Flanders

Norwegian sprinter dispatches Terpstra from two-man breakaway

Image 1 of 92

A bit of mirror time mid-race

A bit of mirror time mid-race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 92

Australian champion Heinrich Haussler (IAM Cycling)

Australian champion Heinrich Haussler (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 92

Jacopo Guarnieri (Katusha) waits for the team car

Jacopo Guarnieri (Katusha) waits for the team car
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 92

Youcef Reguigi (MTN-Qhubeka) hits the cobbles

Youcef Reguigi (MTN-Qhubeka) hits the cobbles
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 92

Magnus Cort (Orica-GreenEdge)

Magnus Cort (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 92

Guillaume Van Keirsbulck finished 46th

Guillaume Van Keirsbulck finished 46th
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 92

Dries Devenyns (IAM Cycling) was in the front group but fell away in the finale

Dries Devenyns (IAM Cycling) was in the front group but fell away in the finale
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 92

Yoann Offredo (FDJ)

Yoann Offredo (FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 92

Jasper Stuyven (Trek) was 32nd on his second appearance at De Ronde

Jasper Stuyven (Trek) was 32nd on his second appearance at De Ronde
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 92

Arnaud Démare was the best of the FDJ riders even though he crashed at a crucial time

Arnaud Démare was the best of the FDJ riders even though he crashed at a crucial time
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 92

Tornado Tom Frits was at the race again in 2015

Tornado Tom Frits was at the race again in 2015
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 92

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) after his attack on the Koppenberg

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) after his attack on the Koppenberg
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 92

Sam Bewley (Orica-GreenEdge) grunting his way up the cobbles

Sam Bewley (Orica-GreenEdge) grunting his way up the cobbles
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 92

Swiss champion Martin Elmiger (IAM Cycling) finishes tenth

Swiss champion Martin Elmiger (IAM Cycling) finishes tenth
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 92

It wasn't Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) day

It wasn't Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) day
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 92

Johan Vansummeran (Ag2r) will look for a better result at Paris-Roubaix. A race he's previously won

Johan Vansummeran (Ag2r) will look for a better result at Paris-Roubaix. A race he's previously won
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 92

A nature break is a must in a seven hour race

A nature break is a must in a seven hour race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 92

Blue skies equals big Belgian fans

Blue skies equals big Belgian fans
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 92

Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal) is a name that many will remember after the 21-year-old finished fifth on his debut

Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal) is a name that many will remember after the 21-year-old finished fifth on his debut
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 92

Niki Terpstra (Etixx-Quick Step) after finishing second

Niki Terpstra (Etixx-Quick Step) after finishing second
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 92

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 92

Lars Boome (Astana) proved he can do the distance at De Ronde and now turns his attention to Paris-Roubaix

Lars Boome (Astana) proved he can do the distance at De Ronde and now turns his attention to Paris-Roubaix
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 92

Peter Sagan gets a hand from a teammmate following a mechanical

Peter Sagan gets a hand from a teammmate following a mechanical
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 92

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) checks the distance back to fifth place as he approaches the line

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) checks the distance back to fifth place as he approaches the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 92

The breakaway

The breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 92

A blow up banner collapses on the peloton

A blow up banner collapses on the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 92

The peloton make their way up the climb

The peloton make their way up the climb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 92

Echlons beginning to form

Echlons beginning to form
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 92

Plenty of crowds lined the street

Plenty of crowds lined the street
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 92

The riders depart bruges

The riders depart bruges
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 92

Chasing windmills

Chasing windmills
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 92

It was a clear but cold day for the riders

It was a clear but cold day for the riders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 92

Matt Brammeier leads the breakaway

Matt Brammeier leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 92

Belgian champion Jens Debusschere

Belgian champion Jens Debusschere
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 92

The Tour of Flanders podium

The Tour of Flanders podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 92

The Tour of Flanders podium: Niki Terpstra, Alexander Kristoff and Greg Van Avermaet

The Tour of Flanders podium: Niki Terpstra, Alexander Kristoff and Greg Van Avermaet
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 92

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 92

Stijn Devolder (Trek)

Stijn Devolder (Trek)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 92

Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida)

Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 92

Luca Paolini (Katusha)

Luca Paolini (Katusha)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 92

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal)

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 92

Luca Paolini (Katusha)

Luca Paolini (Katusha)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 92

Geraint Thomas (Sky)

Geraint Thomas (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 92

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 92

Team Sky chases

Team Sky chases
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 92

Mitch Docker (Orica-GreenEdge) leads the early breakaway

Mitch Docker (Orica-GreenEdge) leads the early breakaway
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 92

The heat is on in Oudenaarde

The heat is on in Oudenaarde
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 92

Fans watch the Tour of Flanders

Fans watch the Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 92

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) and Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) chased but could not catch the leaders

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) and Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) chased but could not catch the leaders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 92

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 92

Daniel Oss (BMC)

Daniel Oss (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 92

Stijn Devolder (Trek Factory Racing)

Stijn Devolder (Trek Factory Racing)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 92

Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida)

Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 92

Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal) raced to an impressive fifth place in Tour of Flanders

Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal) raced to an impressive fifth place in Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 92

Alexander Kristoff's son Leo hides after a champagne bottle pops

Alexander Kristoff's son Leo hides after a champagne bottle pops
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 92

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 92

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) went on the attack

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) went on the attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 92

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 92

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) makes the bridge

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) makes the bridge
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 60 of 92

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) and Niki Terpstra (Etixx-Quickstep)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) and Niki Terpstra (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 61 of 92

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) and Niki Terpstra (Etixx-Quickstep)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) and Niki Terpstra (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 62 of 92

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) and Niki Terpstra (Etixx-Quickstep)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) and Niki Terpstra (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 63 of 92

Niki Terpstra and Alexander Kristoff

Niki Terpstra and Alexander Kristoff
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 64 of 92

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 65 of 92

Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-Quickstep)

Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 66 of 92

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 67 of 92

Niki Terpstra (Etixx-Quickstep)

Niki Terpstra (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 68 of 92

Geraint Thomas (Sky)

Geraint Thomas (Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 69 of 92

The group of Thomas, Stybar and Sagan could not close the gap

The group of Thomas, Stybar and Sagan could not close the gap
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 70 of 92

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)
Image 71 of 92

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 72 of 92

Lars Boom (Astana)

Lars Boom (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 73 of 92

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 74 of 92

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 75 of 92

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 76 of 92

The peloton on the Paterberg

The peloton on the Paterberg
Image 77 of 92

Geraint Thomas (Sky) and Zdenek Stybar (Etixx Quickstep) chasing

Geraint Thomas (Sky) and Zdenek Stybar (Etixx Quickstep) chasing
Image 78 of 92

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) and Niki Terpstra (Etixx-Quickstep) in Tour of Flanders

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) and Niki Terpstra (Etixx-Quickstep) in Tour of Flanders
Image 79 of 92

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) and Niki Terpstra (Etixx-Quickstep) on the attack

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) and Niki Terpstra (Etixx-Quickstep) on the attack
Image 80 of 92

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)
Image 81 of 92

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)
Image 82 of 92

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)
Image 83 of 92

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)
Image 84 of 92

Wiggins fans at the start in Bruges

Wiggins fans at the start in Bruges
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 85 of 92

Bradley Wiggins (Sky)

Bradley Wiggins (Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 86 of 92

The start of the Tour of Flanders in Bruges

The start of the Tour of Flanders in Bruges
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 87 of 92

Many jerseys decorate a wall in Bruges

Many jerseys decorate a wall in Bruges
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 88 of 92

De Ronde is big in Belgium

De Ronde is big in Belgium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 89 of 92

The 2015 Tour of Flanders

The 2015 Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 90 of 92

The 2015 Tour of Flanders

The 2015 Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 91 of 92

The 2015 Tour of Flanders

The 2015 Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 92 of 92

Geraint Thomas (Sky) in the early kilometers of Tour of Flanders

Geraint Thomas (Sky) in the early kilometers of Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) took a convincing sprint finish to win the 2015 Tour of Flanders ahead of breakaway companion Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep) while Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) led home the remnants of the chasers and was forced to settle for third.

Kristoff and Terpstra jumped clear after the ascent of the Kruisberg, with the Dutch rider first to open up a gap on the rest of the race favourites.

Despite never holding more than a thirty second lead and a late counter attack from Van Avermaet and Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo), the leading duo survived until the finish. Coming into the final kilometre Terpstra sat back and forced Kristoff to the front but the 2014 Milan-San Remo winner held his nerve and comprehensively took the sprint to secure the second Monument of his career.

"I'm really happy to win, it's a really good feeling," Kristoff said. "My family is here today, and it was a big dream and my big goal this season and I managed to do it.

"At the end, I came with Niki, and he didn't really want to work with me, but I understand that. In the end I could still beat him."

Kristoff is the first Norwegian to win the Tour of Flanders but coming into the race he was among the red-hot favourites having enjoyed an incredible start to the season already. His performance matched that of his Katusha team – measured, calculating and almost faultless.

Even when the Norwegian saw several of his teammates involved in crashes the game plan remained the same with the squad wisely intent on keeping their leader out of trouble for as long as possible. Every effort appeared rehearsed and refined and whereas Team Sky looked impressive but ultimately short of numbers when it mattered most, Kristoff rounded out the display with a textbook finishing – latching onto the Terpstra express when most of his rivals looked intent on holding back and then working with the Dutchman. Even Terpstra’s understandable lack of commitment in the finale could not break Kristoff from his stride.

Van Avermaet and Sagan’s late cameos glossed over the larger chase group who fought tooth and nail on the final ascents of the Paterberg and Kwaremont but had little shared agreement or power to bring back the leading duo.

How the race unfolded

After a slightly delayed start due to a farmer’s protest the 199 riders for the Tour of Flanders were able to roll out from the historical market square of Bruges and head south towards Kortrijk and the Flemish Ardennes hills near finish town Oudenaarde.

After 20 kilometres of racing five riders managed to distance the peloton, with Jesse Sergent (Trek Factory Racing), Damien Gaudin (AG2R), Ralf Matzka (Bora), Matthew Brammeier (MTN Qhubeka) and Dylan Groenewegen (Roompot Oranje Peloton).

Clément Venturini (Cofidis) briefly featured in front but dropped back into the peloton. Brammeier won the bonus sprint in Sint-Eloois-Winkel, winning his 73kg weight in the local ‘Steene Molen’ beer.

A counter-attack with Lars Ytting Bak (Lotto-Soudal) and Marco Frapporti (Androni) bridged up to the five leaders, creating a group of seven. The Sky-led peloton allowed the group the distance and they collected a lead of nearly seven minutes when approaching Zwevegem, this year’s ‘village of the Ronde’, after 60 kilometres of racing.

As the peloton started to hit the first climbs the gap was coming back down.

Bradley Wiggins crashed, probably in the first crash of the day, just before the first ascent of the Oude Kwaremont. A few bike switches later he was back in the peloton where his teammates set the pace behind the seven leaders.

There were several counter-attacks during the first of three loops near Oudenaarde. André Greipel (Lotto-Soudal) featured in almost all of them. Nevertheless none of these attacks managed to gain distance on the peloton. Meanwhile, Paolini, Sagan, Degenkolb and Pozzato were confronted with flat tyres but they all kept cool and returned to the front.

On the wider roads towards the cobbles of the Haaghoek a Shimano service car tried to overtake the lead group but while doing so the car sideswiped Jesse Sergent. The incident was similar to the crash that took out Juan Antonio Flecha and Johnny Hoogerland in the 2011 Tour de France.

Sergent, a 26-year-old rider from New-Zealand, was forced to abandon the race, bringing the lead group down to six riders, with about three minutes on the Sky-led peloton.

In Schorisse there was another incident with a neutral car from Shimano. This time they rode into the back of the FDJ team car. As a result the FDJ-car took down their own rider who had been visiting the team car. Two damaged cars, an injured FDJ-rider and a furious Marc Madiot was the outcome of another avoidable incident.

On the tenth climb of the day, the Kaperij, there were a few accelerations. In front Bak and Gaudin distanced their breakaway companions.

André Greipel was again trying to anticipate the moves from the team leaders, without gaining much distance as the pace in the peloton increased when approaching the second ascent of the Oude Kwaremont.

Belgian champion Jens Debusschere (Lotto-Soudal) led the peloton on the climb with the break finally caught at the top of the ascent.

Greipel kept trying to sneak away, this time just before the famous Koppenberg. On the steep cobbled climb several riders were dropped, including Wiggins, while Devolder and Thomas were leading the peloton, bringing Greipel back. Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) attacked after the Koppenberg and created a gap of half a minute. Greipel and Chavanel tried the same but without success.

With 36 kilometres to go the finale started. On the Taaienberg the big guns started firing with a first move from Terpstra. Once over the top Van Avermaet attacked and eventually a large group distanced the peloton.

While riding towards the third and final loop Lutsenko was again on the attack, together with Van Avermaet and Nelson Oliveira (Lampre-Merida). They were caught before hitting the Kruisberg. When entering the final loop only 26 riders were left in front. The biggest absentee was Sep Vanmarcke. While Tersptra and Kristoff attacked the lead group Vanmarcke was spotted trying to bridge up with the main group after the Kruisberg but the Belgian was unable to make contact.

With Terpstra and Kristoff clear the onus was on Giant-Alpecin, Lotto Soudal, Team Sky and BMC to lead the chase and when the gap dropped to around 15 seconds a juncture looked possible.

However when Thomas attacked he found a determined Stybar glued to his wheel and with the final climbs out of the way the rest of the field were racing for third.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha6:26:32
2Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
3Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:07
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:16
5Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:36
6Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
7John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:49
8Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
9Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
10Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
11Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
12Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
13Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
14Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
15André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:02:28
16Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
17Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
18Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
19Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
20Nelson Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida0:02:34
21Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling0:03:02
22Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:11
23Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr0:03:23
24Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
25Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
26Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
27Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
28Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
29Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
30Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
31Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
32Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
33Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
34Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
35Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
36Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
37Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
38Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
39Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
40Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
41Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
42Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
43Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
44Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
45Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
46Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
47Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
48Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
49Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
50Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
51Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
52Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha0:03:29
53Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
54Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:03:35
55Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:36
56Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
57Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
58Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka0:07:08
59Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
60Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
61Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
62Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
63Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
64Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
65Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
66Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
67Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
68Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
69Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
70Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot
71Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
72Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
73Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
74Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:07:32
75Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:09:17
76Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
77Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
78Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
79Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot
80Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
81Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
82Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
83Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
84Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
85Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
86Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
87Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
88Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
89Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
90Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
91Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:10:27
92Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
93Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
94Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
95Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
96Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
97Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
98Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
99Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
100Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
101Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
102Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
103Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
104Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
105Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
106Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
107Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:12:55
108Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
109Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
110Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
111Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
112Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
113Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
114Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
115Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
116Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
117Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
118Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
119Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
120Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot
121Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
122Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
123Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
124Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
125Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge0:15:02
126Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot
127Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
128Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
129James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
130Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
131Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot
132William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
133Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFFrederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFDylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot
DNFAndreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
DNFMatthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
DNFJay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
DNFYaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
DNFIvar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot
DNFJimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFSébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFRoy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFQuentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFFumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
DNFAlexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFGediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFSean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFVincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFYannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFPieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFLars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
DNFJesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
DNFAlbert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNFClément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFBjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
DNFAdam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
DNFRalf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
DNFFabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFFrantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli
DNFAlberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFMarco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFTiziano Dall´Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFShane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
DNFSimone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFEnrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFNikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
DNFJacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
DNFMichael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
DNFMaciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
DNFElia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
DNFSalvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
DNFChristian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
DNFRick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
DNFBram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
DNFFrancesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFMatthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
DNFYoucef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
DNFGerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
DNFMatthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFMatt Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka
DNFSébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFMarc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFMichaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFRobert Thomas Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
DNFReto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
DNFJohn Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
DNFVicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
DNFDavid Boucher (Bel) FDJ.fr
DNFAdrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFNiccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFSacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFMaximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
DNFGert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFRoberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFJuan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFDayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
DNFMichael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
DNFRoger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling

