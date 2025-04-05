Every Lotto rider is getting a custom paint job for Tour of Flanders, and here are five of them
Each bike is inspired from a Lotto jersey of the past
As I write this there's a distinctly non-Belgian feeling, despite being on the cusp of the most important race of the year for the nation, the Tour of Flanders. On the eve of The Big One, on an unseasonably warm day, between picking up press accreditation, eating a very pleasant mint choc chip ice cream, and planning logistics for what is always a chaotic day, I managed to sneak a half hour at the Lotto team hotel.
Lotto has been sponsoring a cycling team for 40 years, and as such has a lot of heritage to draw upon. Being a Belgian lottery, it stands to reason that it would want to celebrate its anniversary at the most important race for the European nation.
While the team used to boast a Belgian bike sponsor in the form of Ridley, its current sponsor Orbea, hailing from the Basque Country, has stepped up to the plate and given each rider at the Tour of Flanders a special custom paint job, inspired by a Lotto jersey from days gone by.
While I didn't get a chance to photograph them all - if there's one thing you don't do the day before Flanders is push your luck with a team mechanic - I did manage to snag five of them, so now we all get to play a game of match the bike to the jersey.
No spoilers, you're on your own here.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Will joined the Cyclingnews team as a reviews writer in 2022, having previously written for Cyclist, BikeRadar and Advntr. He’s tried his hand at most cycling disciplines, from the standard mix of road, gravel, and mountain bike, to the more unusual like bike polo and tracklocross. He’s made his own bike frames, covered tech news from the biggest races on the planet, and published countless premium galleries thanks to his excellent photographic eye. Also, given he doesn’t ever ride indoors he’s become a real expert on foul-weather riding gear. His collection of bikes is a real smorgasbord, with everything from vintage-style steel tourers through to superlight flat bar hill climb machines.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Zwift moves outdoors - Latest updates increase fitness tracking and bring outdoor and indoor riding together
Specialized Vice President lobbies US government for stricter tariffs on foreign imports, citing illegal import of fentanyl as a key reason