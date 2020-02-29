Jasper Stuyven wins Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Image 1 of 21 NINOVE BELGIUM FEBRUARY 29 Arrival Jasper Stuyven of Belgium and Team Trek Segafredo Celebration Yves Lampaert of Belgium and Team Deceuninck QuickStep during the 75th Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2020 Men Race a 200km race from Ghent to Ninove OmloopHNB OHN20 on February 29 2020 in Ninove Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 21 NINOVE BELGIUM FEBRUARY 29 Jasper Stuyven of Belgium and Team Trek Segafredo Yves Lampaert of Belgium and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Soren Kragh Andersen of Denmark and Team Sunweb Breakaway during the 75th Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2020 Men Race a 200km race from Ghent to Ninove OmloopHNB OHN20 on February 29 2020 in Ninove Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 21 NINOVE BELGIUM FEBRUARY 29 Jasper Stuyven of Belgium and Team Trek Segafredo Yves Lampaert of Belgium and Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) won Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, beating Yves Lampaert (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in a two-man sprint to the finish line in Ninove. Soren Kragh Andersen (Sunweb) was part of the decisive breakaway but was distance in the final two kilometres of the race and finished third. More to follow... Results
Brief Results
Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result
1 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 2 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Sunweb 4 Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team 5 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 7 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 8 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 10 Florian Sénéchal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep