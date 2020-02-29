Jasper Stuyven wins Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

NINOVE BELGIUM FEBRUARY 29 Tim Declercq of Belgium and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Yves Lampaert of Belgium and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Matteo Trentin of Italy and CCC Team Mike Teunissen of The Netherlands and Team Jumbo Visma Soren Kragh Andersen of Denmark and Team Sunweb Jasper Stuyven of Belgium and Team Trek Segafredo Breakaway during the 75th Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2020 Men Race a 200km race from Ghent to Ninove OmloopHNB OHN20 on February 29 2020 in Ninove Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images)