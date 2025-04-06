Gallery: Tadej Pogačar's Tour of Flanders winning Colnago V4Rs

It certainly wasn’t as easy as his first victory, but Tadej Pogačar now stands in rarefied company as a multiple winner of the Tour of Flanders. After battling with his main rivals deep into the race he finally went clear over the Kwaremont and held a slim margin to the finish. While I’ve already published a particularly juicy men’s Tour of Flanders tech gallery, I managed to sneak some shots of Pogačar’s race bike while he was doing his post-race press conference. Think of it as my little treat.

The bike is relatively stock, with no crazy mods or unusual components. Even his tyres are his usual 30mm Continental GP5000S TR units. What’s special about it then? Well, it's a world champion’s bike, still covered in the grime of winning a monument, and that’s pretty special even if the bike is stock.

While it's pretty stock, it's still a handsome machine. Helped somewhat by being a smaller sized frame. (Image credit: Will Jones)

30mm tyres, which is what he uses for most of the season anyway. (Image credit: Will Jones)

A 'TP' initial laser cut into his chainrings. (Image credit: Will Jones)

The chainrings are from CarbonTi. (Image credit: Will Jones)

Rear derailleur cable neatly tucked into the Framesandgear aftermarket derailleur hanger. (Image credit: Will Jones)

World champion's logos for his Enve SES 4.5 wheels. (Image credit: Will Jones)

Downtube still covered in muck, despite being a very dry race. (Image credit: Will Jones)

A titanium T25 top cap bolt to shave a gram or two off the overall weight. (Image credit: Will Jones)

Satellite shifters give an extra option while riding in the drops. (Image credit: Will Jones)

165mm cranks, another growing trend thanks to the Slovenian. (Image credit: Will Jones)

This chain has clearly been bouncing around on the chainstay. (Image credit: Will Jones)

Number 1, his main race bike. No bike swaps, unlike Mathieu van der Poel. (Image credit: Will Jones)

Miraculously shiny, all told. (Image credit: Will Jones)

In fact, you'd be forgiven for thinking this was a pre-race shoot the way it's looking. (Image credit: Will Jones)

The 30mm tyre plumps up wider, but there's still room for him to go larger for Roubaix next week. (Image credit: Will Jones)

A K-Edge metal computer mount for extra security. (Image credit: Will Jones)

Pogačar's trademark Hulk sticker. (Image credit: Will Jones)

Rainbow stripes on the top tube in case he forgets. (Image credit: Will Jones)

A long race means a lot of carbohydrate intake. (Image credit: Will Jones)

And sometimes carb drink spills on the downtube and gathers dust. (Image credit: Will Jones)

He runs his saddle slammed forward with a distinct nose-down angle. (Image credit: Will Jones)