Gallery: Tadej Pogačar's Tour of Flanders winning Colnago V4Rs
Fresh off the bergs, with all the dust and grime still intact
It certainly wasn’t as easy as his first victory, but Tadej Pogačar now stands in rarefied company as a multiple winner of the Tour of Flanders. After battling with his main rivals deep into the race he finally went clear over the Kwaremont and held a slim margin to the finish. While I’ve already published a particularly juicy men’s Tour of Flanders tech gallery, I managed to sneak some shots of Pogačar’s race bike while he was doing his post-race press conference. Think of it as my little treat.
The bike is relatively stock, with no crazy mods or unusual components. Even his tyres are his usual 30mm Continental GP5000S TR units. What’s special about it then? Well, it's a world champion’s bike, still covered in the grime of winning a monument, and that’s pretty special even if the bike is stock.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Will joined the Cyclingnews team as a reviews writer in 2022, having previously written for Cyclist, BikeRadar and Advntr. He’s tried his hand at most cycling disciplines, from the standard mix of road, gravel, and mountain bike, to the more unusual like bike polo and tracklocross. He’s made his own bike frames, covered tech news from the biggest races on the planet, and published countless premium galleries thanks to his excellent photographic eye. Also, given he doesn’t ever ride indoors he’s become a real expert on foul-weather riding gear. His collection of bikes is a real smorgasbord, with everything from vintage-style steel tourers through to superlight flat bar hill climb machines.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Prototype wheels, unreleased tyres, and gravel tech for the road - Men's Tour of Flanders Tech Gallery
Every Lotto rider is getting a custom paint job for Tour of Flanders, and here are five of them