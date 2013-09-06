The Cyclingnews guide to rider transfers

Image 1 of 5 The 2013 Tour de France peloton enjoys the view (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Gerald Ciolek (MTN - Qhubeka) takes the biggest win of his career in Milan-San Remo (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Italian champion Franco Pellizotti happy to be back on the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Rigoberto Uran (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Mark Renshaw (Belkin) was a close second in Rzeszow (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

The official UCI window for rider transfers is open between August 1-31 and yet again Cyclingnews will have all the news, announcements and rumours as teams work to build their rosters for the 2014 season and beyond.

The future of several major WorldTour teams is uncertain and other teams are ready to swoop to sign their best riders. Teams such as Garmin-Sharp, Astana and Omega Pharma-Quick Step have already confirmed several new signings but more are expected in the next few weeks.

Other teams such as Belkin, BMC and Team Europcar and Cannondale are expected to change their line-ups as they become more international after changes in sponsors, management and possible even country affiliation.

To keep up with all the transfer news, Cyclingnews has put together a summary of all the signings, re-signings, retirements and exits to keep you from getting lost.

We'll be adding updates as the news comes in so be sure to check back to get the latest updates.



AG2R La Mondiale

Ins: Patrick Gretsch (Argos Shimano), Sébastien Turgot, (Europcar), Damien Gaudin (Europcar), Julien Bérard (re-signed), Ben Gastauer (re-signed), Guillaume Bonnafond (re-signed)

Outs: John Gadret (released), Anthony Ravard (released), Valentin Iglinskiy (released), Manuel Belletti (released)





Outs:





Ins: Barry Markus (Vacansoleil), Graeme Brown (re-signed), Laurens ten Dam (re-signed)

Outs: Mark Renshaw (Omega Pharma QuickStep), Tom-Jelte Slagter (Garmin-Sharp)





Ins: Peter Velits (Omega Pharma QuickStep), Rick Zabel (neo pro), Philippe Gilbert (re-signed), Peter Stetina (Garmin-Sharp), Taylor Phinney (re-signed), Darwin Atapuma (Colombia)

Outs: Ivan Santaromita (Orica GreenEdge), Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling)





Ins: Matej Mohoric, Davide Villella, Davide Formolo Alberto Bettiol (GS Mastromarco)

Outs:



Europcar

Ins:

Outs: Anthony Charteau (retirement), Sébastien Turgot, (AG2R), Damien Gaudin (AG2R)





Ins:

Outs: Tarik Chaoufi (released)





Ins:

Outs: Sandy Casar (retirement)





Outs: Andreas Klier (retired, spring 2013), Christian Vande Velde (retires end of 2013), Peter Stetina (BMC)

Katusha

Ins:

Outs: Denis Menchov (retired spring 2013)





Outs:





Outs: Dirk Bellemakers (retirement)





Outs: Rui Costa (Lampre Merida)





Ins: Mark Renshaw (Belkin), Rigoberto Uran (Team Sky), Alessandro Petacchi (free agent), Julian Alaphilippe (neo-pro)

Outs: Peter Velits (BMC), Bert Grabsch (confirmed as leaving), Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling), Jerome Pineau (IAM Cycling)





Outs: Stuart O'Grady (retirement), Fumiyuki Beppu (Trek)





Ins: Fumiyuki Beppu (Orica GreenEdge), Jens Voigt (re-signed), Fabian Cancellara (re-signed), Frank Schleck (free agent), Andy Schleck (re-signed), Stijn Devolder (re-signed), Yaroslav Popovych (re-signed), Jesse Sergent (re-signed) Hayden Roulston (re-signed), Gregory Rast (re-signed), Julián Arredondo (Team Nippo-De Rosa), Riccardo Zoidl (Team Gourmetfein Simplon), Jens Voigt (re-signed)

Outs: Tony Gallopin (Lotto Belisol), Maxime Monfort (Lotto Belisol)





Outs: Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma QuickStep), Mathew Hayman (Orica GreenEdge)





Outs: Patrick Gretsch (Ag2r)





Ins: Valgren Andersen (neo pro)

Outs:





Ins:

Outs: Lieuwe Westra (Astana), Barry Markus (Belkin)

