Schleck brothers to reunite on Trek team in 2014

Image 1 of 3 Leopard Trek's Andy and Frank Schleck. (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 2 of 3 Andy Schleck (RadioShack) gets a push after a wheel change (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 An unhappy Frank Schleck during the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: AFP)

Trek Bicycle added Andy and Fränk Schleck to the brand's 2014 WorldTour team roster. The brothers will reunite under the Trek banner, headlining the team throughout the racing season including the Ardennes Classics and Grand Tours.

The Schlecks are the team's latest signing, after Fabian Cancellara announced earlier this month that he would race for the team beginning next year.

"We're very excited to add two riders that bring the race experience and professionalism that Andy and Fränk both have," said Trek VP Joe Vadeboncoeur. "We've built a strong relationship with them in the past few years, and we can't wait to see what we'll be able to accomplish together next season"

"Andy and I feel very similar about Trek," said Fränk Schleck about the signing. "We have a good relationship and we hold Trek in our hearts. They supported me throughout the rough period I have been through - from the people on the road to the top management. We wanted to return this confidence and trust by signing on to their new project."

Fränk Schleck recently finished serving a year-long ban for his positive test for Xipamide at last year's Tour de France but shortly before the expiration of his suspension, he was informed that he would not be re-hired by RadioShack before the end of the season.

"I'm happy to re-sign with the Trek family and be a part of this project. The jersey of the team may be different but I'm happy that a large part of this team will remain intact," said Andy Schleck. "I'm really looking forward to the future with this team."

Trek is currently in the process of building the 2014 team roster.