Voigt to continue racing in 2014

Image 1 of 4 Jens Voigt (RadioShack) couldn't leave the Tour de France without getting one red dossard, and attacked solo (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 2 of 4 Jens Voigt (RadioShack) was voted most aggressive for this solo breakaway (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 4 Jens Voigt (RadioShack Leopard) wins Stage 5 after a late solo attack at the Tour of California (Image credit: PhotoSport International) Image 4 of 4 Jens Voigt shortly after taking out a solo win into Avila Beach (Image credit: PhotoSport International)

Jens Voigt doesn't see his upcoming 42d birthday as any reason to stop racing. The German veteran intends to continue racing in 2014, he announced on twitter.

Voigt, currently riding the Tour of Utah for RadioShack-Leopard, made the announcement in a series of tweets concerning a new bike he expects to receive for the USA Pro Challenge in Colorado later this month.

“Did i ever mention that there is high possibility that i might race in @USAProChallenge on a brand new different paint scheme bike??!” he started out.

“Of course i cannot say too much or spoil the surprise of the new design, but it will be very personal, almost like a good bye present..”

Those last few words set off a firestorm of concern that he was going to retire.

“No No- no retirement yet!! I will happily ride that new bike a whole new saison next year- Down Under, Europe, Asia and again Amerika....” and, as he pointed out, “It will take me all of next year to slowly say good bye and get my mind around the fact that i will retire end of next year... But not yet!!”

Voigt turned pro in 1997 with ZVVZ-Gian-AIS, and has ridden for Credit Agricole, CSC/Saxo Bank, and Leopard-Trek/RadioShack over the years. He has taken part in the Tour de France 16 times, every year since 1998, and has won two stages, in 2001 and 2006.

He still secures stage wins every now and then, winning a stage at this years Amgen Tour of California.