Renshaw, Uran to Omega Pharma-QuickStep

Image 1 of 4 Rigoberto Uran (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Rigoberto Uran (Sky) sets the pace in the day's final climb (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Blanco sprinter, Mark Renshaw (Blanco) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Mark Renshaw (Blanco) celebrates as he crosses the line to win Clásica de Almería 2013 (Image credit: Clásica de Almería)

Mark Renshaw and Rigoberto Uran have signed with Omega Pharma-QuickStep for the coming two years, the Belgian team announced Thursday afternoon. Renshaw comes from Team Belkin and Uran from Team Sky.

Uran “is one of the best climbers of his generation,” the team's press release claimed. This year he finished second overall in the Giro d'Italia after winning the tenth stage from Cordenons to Altopiano del Montasio. In 2012 he won the silver medal at the 2012 London Olympics road race.That same year he was the best young rider in the Giro and finished seventh overall. He gives the team a much-needed GC candidate.

"I am very pleased that I can race on a team as important as Omega Pharma - QuickStep," said Urán. "And that I can contribute to the growth of the team. The first time I came to Europe I was very close to signing with the team but then everything went up in smoke. After a few years our paths have crossed again.”

"Rigoberto's arrival reinforces our team as far as the major Tours are concerned," said team manager Patrick Lefevere. "Urán is a top rider and his talent on climbs goes without saying. On our team he will find an atmosphere and a group of riders who are ready to support him."

Renshaw will lead out sprints once again for Cavendish. The two previously rode together from 2009 to 2011. The Australian has been with Team Rabobank/Belkin the last two years, where he tried to establish himself as a sprinter in his own right. He had many top ten finishes, but only one win, at this year's Clasica de Almeria.

"Mark is one of the most appreciated riders in his work as a lead-out man," says Patrick Lefevere. "His arrival is important to improve our potential in the preparation and execution of sprints for Cavendish, whom he already knows quite well. Mark will also be important for any eventual sprint by Boonen and when necessary he will put his experience to the service of our young sprinter Andy Fenn."

Renshaw. called Omega Pharma-QuickStep "one of the best teams in the world which I am looking forward to be a part of. Of course, after a couple of years apart, riding on the same team as my good friend Mark Cavendish again is something I am going to enjoy. It will be great returning to lead-out duty's fighting for victories with Cav. Hopefully we will celebrate many wins with him and the rest of the team."