IAM Cycling signs Chavanel, Frank, Pineau, Reynes and Kluge

The IAM Cycling team has announced the signings of Sylvain Chavanel, Mathias Frank, Roger Kluge, Jérôme Pineau and Vicente Reynes.

Marquee signing Chavanel was reported to have signed for the team earlier this week, and the transfers bring to an end to his time at Omega Pharma-QuickStep. He leaves the Belgian team with teammate and friend Jérôme Pineau.

Reynes has moved over from Lotto Belisol, while Kluge joins from Netapp-Endura and Frank joins from BMC. The team also confirmed that it would remain at the Pro Continental level for 2014.

"In 2014, we will be even stronger and more efficient with our forces. I can admit that I was quite surprised by the level of interest we had from riders making requests to join the team. So naturally, we have taken great care in choosing among the requests from riders, many of whom are very well known," said the team's founder Michel Thétaz.

The team had been linked to a number of riders for 2014, including Fabian Cancellara. However the Swiss rider opted to sign for the Trek team for 2014, leaving the IAM Cycling team to pursue other targets.





"Few people really believed in our chances. We made certain to set to work immediately. The seriousness as well as enthusiasm everyone has had for the project has helped; and without bragging, we have met our ambitious challenge. We have achieved great things while managing to encourage an exemplary attitude and united state of mind in a team among riders who come from no fewer than 10 countries."

The team also confirmed that Rémi Cusin, Kevyn Ista and Alexandr Pliuschin will be leaving the squad at the end of 2013.

