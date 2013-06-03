BMC signs Rick Zabel

Image 1 of 4 Rick Zabel (Germany) is congratulated by his dad (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Rick Zabel at the Rabobank Continental team presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Erik Zabel won an incredible six consecutive green jerseys at the Tour de France (Image credit: AFP) Image 4 of 4 Erik Zabel, joined by son Rick, receives his fifth green jersey at the 2000 Tour de France. Rick is now taking after his father and is a successful Junior racer. (Image credit: AFP)

The BMC team has confirmed it has signed Rick Zabel for the 2014 season. The 19 year-old German and the son of Erik Zabel, confirmed his pedigree by winning the Under 23 Tour of Flanders. Zabel is riding for the Rabobank Development team this year but will soon rub shoulders with the big names on the BMC roster.

The team did not reveal details of Zabel's contract but it is likely to last for several seasons. There was no announcement if Erik Zabel will also work for the BMC team. He currently works as a directeur sportif and sprint coach for the Katusha team.

"For me this is really a dream," Zabel said in a statement issued by the team. "I want to get better year to year and improve my qualities. I don't turn 20 until December so I am still very young. I want to learn, do my work as well as possible and help the team however I can."

"I think they are one of the most professional teams in the WorldTour and the riders speak for themselves – guys like Cadel Evans, Philippe Gilbert, Thor Hushovd and Tejay van Garderen – a lot of big stars. To have those guys as teammates for a young guy like me is really cool because I can learn a lot from them."

The BMC team has a proven history of signing and developing young riders. Zabel follows on from Taylor Phinney and Tejay van Garderen, who both signed with BMC at a young age.

"We are always on the lookout for future talents like Rick," team manager Jim Ochowicz said.

"He and his family have a great passion for the sport and it will be a pleasure to work with him during these early years of his career."

BMC Performance Manager Allan Peiper raced against Erik Zabel and pointed out the similarities between father and son.



